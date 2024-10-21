SWAT's Season 8 Premiere Feels Eerily Close To This Horrific Real-Life Kidnapping

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T" Season 8, Episode 1 — "Vanished"

Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the rest of the "S.W.A.T" team have their hands full as the squad returns for Season 8 after being cancelled and then revived once again. In the season premiere, a group of impoverished children and their bus driver are kidnapped by a group of unknown assailants, and the team must work backwards, using what they know about the kids to figure out where they are. For Hondo, the matter becomes more urgent when the man driving the bus turns out to be Coach Howie Kincaid (William Allen Young), the man who happened to run the athletics program that eventually straightened out a much more youthful Hondo back in the day.

Ties to Yemen and the banking work of one of the kid's parents end up providing the team with the answers they need, but new squad member Devin Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh) is forced to cope with the team's accusations, as she has familial ties to criminal organizations. In the end, everything turns out fine for the team and the hostages alike — as it did for the victims of a real-life kidnapping that shares some similarities to this episode's story.

In 1976, a group of schoolchildren and their driver were held for ransom in the Chowchilla bus kidnapping. This real-life crime, which carries some clear parallels to the events of "Vanished," saw the victims abducted and held underground before they managed to forge their own daring escape.