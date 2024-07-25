The Worst Episode Of Shemar Moore's SWAT, According To IMDb

Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast of "S.W.A.T." have entertained the masses for years. Even after "S.W.A.T." was canceled, CBS had a change of heart and brought it back for one last batch of episodes, much to the delight of the show's fans. While there have been numerous high points, there are also low points, such as "S.W.A.T." fans agreeing that Annie Kay (Bre Blair) is their least favorite character. However, context is important when it comes to looking at which episodes of the procedural are voted as fans' least favorite.

When looking at IMDb ratings for individual "S.W.A.T." episodes, the lowest score of 6.4/10 (with nearly 800 votes being counted) belongs to Season 4's "3 Seventeen Year Olds," which came out in November 2020. The date is important, as it was during the aftermath of the George Floyd protests. "3 Seventeen Year Olds" reckons with those demonstrations, as the plot hones in on the LA Riots of 1992, tying that event to modern racial justice movements. It appears that this political subject matter caused many people to downvote the episode.

IMDb user losey_michelle gave the episode one star, saying, "All the Fall shows so far are so political! I'm so tired of it I'm ready to cancel my subscription again and go back to just watching Netflix and Prime.They are one-sided too!!" Other people who rated the episode with one star, like sosohappy-60885, similarly wanted politics out of their TV shows. "My god please make it stop. I just wanna watch TV after a long day. It's bad enough i see this daily on the news and ALL social media, but tv shows now too? Ughh."