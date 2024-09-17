The One Thing SWAT Needs To Do To Make Season 8 Great
"S.W.A.T." has managed to grab the brass ring multiple times since facing down cancellation. It was supposed to die two seasons ago, but solid ratings and the unflagging enthusiasm of star Shemar Moore have helped the show carry on past two near-cancelations. The drama most recently scored a Season 8 renewal through gritty determination — and a loyal fanbase that isn't willing to let it go.
Season 7 did bring about some changes, life-switches that are very much in line with the ending of a series. Many members of the squad experience job advancements, and Hondo (Moore) rejoins 20-Squad for good. On top of that, his father (Obba Babatundé) finally sees the worth in his son's job after a daring rescue that keeps Los Angeles safe from a nest of terrorists. Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington) ends up working things out with his wife and unretiring, while Victor Tan (David Lim) steps up to help Deacon on the job and finds true love after a painful divorce.
With all that happening in what seemed like the show's last hurrah, the question now is, where can "S.W.A.T." go from here? What the show needs to do for Season 8 is simple — and will likely keep growing its audience. The hit CBS drama can and should continue to build on its well-established strengths and its well-loved characters without backtracking on the development they established for them in Season 7.
Keep the squad together - and don't undo anyone's advancements
The biggest key to "S.W.A.T." building on its past success? Stick to what it knows and stay on the path that's made 20-Squad such a big hit with action fans everywhere. That means keeping the team a cohesive unit that sticks together and not a conflicted mass of fighting, brawling wants and wishes. If they're not a team, then it might as well be the Hondo show — and Moore has always been careful to make sure that the series is about the entirety of 20-Squad and not just him.
That's not to say that the squad members shouldn't have conflicting emotions or ideas. Some of the best episodes of "S.W.A.T." have stemmed from the team having different perspectives on a single event. But audiences don't want to watch them fight each other when the bigger, more important brawl is happening outside their window. Ultimately, they ought to be a united front against the evils of the world, so Season 8 should keep the infighting to a minimum and always keep the action focused on the group at large.
A codicil to that unity should be the continued forward motion of the show's character development and growth. For instance, Victor Tan finally gets to step up and become a big part of the team and even find true love before Season 7 ends. That's such an important advancement for his character. Imagine how it would feel to have all of that progress be undone. That's something no one wants to see, and definitely something that would wreck the show. Fans will find out what's going to stick and what's about to come unglued when "S.W.A.T." Season 8 debuts on October 18.