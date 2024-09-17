The One Thing SWAT Needs To Do To Make Season 8 Great

"S.W.A.T." has managed to grab the brass ring multiple times since facing down cancellation. It was supposed to die two seasons ago, but solid ratings and the unflagging enthusiasm of star Shemar Moore have helped the show carry on past two near-cancelations. The drama most recently scored a Season 8 renewal through gritty determination — and a loyal fanbase that isn't willing to let it go.

Season 7 did bring about some changes, life-switches that are very much in line with the ending of a series. Many members of the squad experience job advancements, and Hondo (Moore) rejoins 20-Squad for good. On top of that, his father (Obba Babatundé) finally sees the worth in his son's job after a daring rescue that keeps Los Angeles safe from a nest of terrorists. Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington) ends up working things out with his wife and unretiring, while Victor Tan (David Lim) steps up to help Deacon on the job and finds true love after a painful divorce.

With all that happening in what seemed like the show's last hurrah, the question now is, where can "S.W.A.T." go from here? What the show needs to do for Season 8 is simple — and will likely keep growing its audience. The hit CBS drama can and should continue to build on its well-established strengths and its well-loved characters without backtracking on the development they established for them in Season 7.