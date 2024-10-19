Chicago Fire Season 13: Where Everyone Ended Up After The Big Episode 3 Juggle

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 4 — "Through the Skin"

It's a wild ride for most of Firehouse 51 in "Through the Skin." Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) copes with nearly losing her medical license after performing a C-section on a dead patient to save her living daughter, leading to a huge surprise One Chicago crossover. Meanwhile, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) deals with his half-brother, Jack Damon (Michael Bradway), stonewalling him after Damon is transferred to a new firehouse due to a conflict between the two of them and Kelly's wife, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). And Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) tears apart Chicago looking for the person who stole his son Javi's (Carlos S. Sanchez) bicycle to resell it online.

Even more importantly, Stella and Dominic Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) finally grapple with the roster of Stella's engine, Truck 81. Resetting everything after Damon's departure seems like an insurmountable task with no easy answer, but somehow Stella manages to score a replacement — and earn the surprising respect of Pascal. But all of this requires a bit of roster shuffling. Who will ultimately end up with Truck 81 when the dust settles?