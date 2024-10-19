Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 3's Huge One Chicago Crossover, Explained

Contains Spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 4 — "Through the Skin"

Big messes call for revolutionary solutions, and the One Chicago Franchise world is utterly loaded with disasters that require solutions. When Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) risks her career to perform a caesarian section — something paramedics are not allowed to perform — on an already-dead mother, everything hangs in the balance for her. Her medical license is suspended and she's called before a panel who will determine her future at Engine 51. Needing major help, she tries to convince "Chicago Med" stalwart Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson, who credits Dick Wolf with these crossovers) to stand up for her at the panel. Sharon, however, explains that the panel she'll be testifying before is comprised of doctors, and she should look for someone with more sway to hold the fort down.

Surprisingly, it isn't Sharon who comes to Violet's rescue at the panel — it's Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who hasn't exactly endeared himself to he crew yet. He swallows his pride and apologizes to Lieutenant Stephen Vale (Phil Donlon) for hitting him previously. While Pascal has been feuding with Vale over the former's wife, he's smart enough to put everything aside for Violet, who genuinely is trying to do her best. Vale does more than put in a good word for Violet; he brings an alderman with him. Paramedic Field Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) ultimately declares Violet did the right thing, and with the baby's aunt singing her praises as well, she reinstates Violet to the team.

While the One Chicago series has had sparing crossovers during the last couple of seasons, this marks one of the first times in a while that an outside character has played a key role in such episodes. And there's a good reason for that.