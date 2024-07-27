Chicago Fire Season 13's Surprise Casting Is Welcome (But Shocking)

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13

"Chicago Fire" has its new chief, but he's stepping into some big boots — boots he might not be able to fill. While he's bound to add a breath of fresh air to the cast, it's still surprising that we're getting a new chief instead of promoting one of the show's beloved veterans.

Deadline exclusively announced that Dermot Mulroney will be playing a character called Dom Pascal, which went into casting this past June. Dom is described as a cheerful, gregarious counterpoint to the more serious but still caring Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). A Florida transplant with a troubled marriage, Pascal can buckle down and give his all to help out if need be. There's no word as to whether or not the character's name or anything about his backstory has changed, but it looks like the show has definitely found its man in the versatile Mulroney, who's made a career out of doing everything from comedy to drama.

But Pascal's presence will be quite the shocker for fans who presumed Chris Herrmann (David Eigenberg) was set to take over for Boden after the latter encouraged him to apply for the position during the Season 12 finale. As exciting as Mulroney's casting is, fans still recovering from Boden's last, tear-inducing scenes are bound to be upset with the results — we'll just have to see if they're willing to give the blithe Pascal a chance.