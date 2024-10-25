Whatever Happened To Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia Biopic?
Jonah Hill has come a long way since getting his start in bro comedies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up," and "Superbad." The actor has worked with acclaimed directors like Quentin Tarantino, the Coen Brothers, and Martin Scorsese, establishing himself as a versatile performer in the process with two Academy Award nominations to his name. Perhaps this is why he's been entrusted to play Jerry Garcia in a biopic about the rocker's life — if the movie ever comes to fruition, that is.
Hill's Jerry Garcia biopic was announced in 2021 as part of the planned slate for the Apple TV+ streaming service. The film will pair the "Moneyball" star with a big-name director and tell the story of one of the most influential frontmen in rock history. That said, scandals from Hill's personal life have emerged since news of this project initially broke, and the filmmaker attached to helm the feature is a busy man. With that in mind, let's examine what we know about the Lewis biopic and find out if it's still happening.
What Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia movie is about
The Jerry Garcia movie will presumably dramatize its central subject's rise to fame, including all of the highs, lows, trials, and tribulations that came with it. As the frontman of Grateful Dead, Garcia was a poster child of the 1960s counterculture movement and a bona fide rock icon, inspiring a legion of passionate fans who collectively refer to themselves as "Deadheads." As such, there's already a built-in audience for a movie of this ilk.
However, while Garcia is mostly remembered for his musical exploits, his personal life is also worth noting. For example, he lost most of his right middle finger when he was four, after his brother accidentally chopped it with an axe during a family vacation. Despite this, Garcia worked around the setback and forged a successful career as a musician whose job required him to be good with his digits. The rocker was also a Christian, which might surprise people given that he was the face of a movement that rejected established cultural norms.
Unfortunately, Garcia's life ended tragically, as he passed away in a rehabilitation facility at the age of 53 in 1995. This movie has the potential to tell a nuanced story about a complex individual, and the rise-and-fall nature of his tale will lend itself to the Hollywood biopic treatment.
What is the latest news on Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia biopic -- Is it dead?
Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia movie is seemingly stuck in development hell for the time being, as no further details about the project have been revealed since the initial announcement. The actor was spotted hanging out with Martin Scorsese at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2023, leading to speculation that the meeting pertained to the Apple TV+ project. The dinner also came after Hill's well-documented controversies came to light, suggesting that he's still on good terms with some of his Hollywood peers. At the same time, it wouldn't be surprising if the allegations against the actor have factored into this film's delayed status.
In 2023, "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas alleged that Hill sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, claiming that he pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at a party. Hill denied the allegations, with his attorney claiming that Nikolas fabricated the story. Elsewhere, the "Superbad" star's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady released alleged text conversations between them in which he demonstrated controlling and emotionally abusive behavior toward her.
Hill's reputation has taken a major hit since these stories came to light, but he's still involved in notable projects. The actor's next directorial feature, "Outcome," is in post-production at the time of this writing, and the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Keanu Reeves. However, it remains to be seen if the controversies will affect the development of the Garcia biopic.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Does the Jerry Garcia movie have a cast?
This movie was announced during the breadcrumbs stage of its development, as the ensemble cast it will require is practically nonexistent. As of this writing, Jonah Hill is the only confirmed cast member — and it's yet to be determined if that's still the case in the wake of his scandals and the project's general lack of movement.
While no other stars have been announced, the biopic's creative team is public knowledge. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the duo behind "The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "Ed Wood," and "Dolemite Is My Name," are handling script duties, so fans of Grateful Dead can rest assured knowing that the writing team has a strong track record when it comes to adapting true stories for Hollywood.
Furthermore, the Garcia biopic has reportedly attracted one of Hollywood's most celebrated filmmakers. He's also one of the directors who gave Hill a platform to show the world that he could be a serious actor, and many fans will be looking forward to a reunion between the pair.
Who is rumored to direct Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia biopic?
Martin Scorsese has been attached to direct Jonah Hill in the Jerry Garcia biopic since its initial announcement. The film, if it gets made, would mark the pair's second collaboration following "The Wolf of Wall Street," but fans will have to be patient, as this project is no longer at the top of the director's priority list.
Scorsese's next movie sees him re-team with Leonardo DiCaprio for "The Wager," a period piece about sailors who get shipwrecked in Brazil, paving the way for murder and mayhem. The director confirmed that this will be his main focus following "Killers of the Flower Moon," and he also plans to adapt Shūsaku Endō's book "A Life of Jesus," which he aims to film this year. With that in mind, it looks like his collaboration with Hill could be off the cards.
Still, never say never, as a Garcia biopic would be a passion project for Scorsese. He previously helmed "Long Strange Trip," a documentary about the Grateful Dead and the counterculture movement they were part of. If anyone can do a Garcia movie justice, it's this guy — but only time will tell if he gets around to it.