Whatever Happened To Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia Biopic?

Jonah Hill's Jerry Garcia movie is seemingly stuck in development hell for the time being, as no further details about the project have been revealed since the initial announcement. The actor was spotted hanging out with Martin Scorsese at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2023, leading to speculation that the meeting pertained to the Apple TV+ project. The dinner also came after Hill's well-documented controversies came to light, suggesting that he's still on good terms with some of his Hollywood peers. At the same time, it wouldn't be surprising if the allegations against the actor have factored into this film's delayed status.

In 2023, "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas alleged that Hill sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, claiming that he pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at a party. Hill denied the allegations, with his attorney claiming that Nikolas fabricated the story. Elsewhere, the "Superbad" star's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady released alleged text conversations between them in which he demonstrated controlling and emotionally abusive behavior toward her.

Hill's reputation has taken a major hit since these stories came to light, but he's still involved in notable projects. The actor's next directorial feature, "Outcome," is in post-production at the time of this writing, and the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Keanu Reeves. However, it remains to be seen if the controversies will affect the development of the Garcia biopic.

