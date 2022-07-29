Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Reuniting For An Ambitious New Project
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been making movies together since 2002, with their first project being "Gangs of New York." Though the historical crime thriller isn't considered the auteur's best — although it still holds a respectable 72% on Rotten Tomatoes – it served as the first taste of a fruitful creative relationship. The two have since collaborated on the Howard Hughes biopic "The Aviator" and "The Departed," which latter of which gave Scorsese his first Oscar win. Their most popular and profitable collaboration came in the form of "The Wolf of Wall Street," which brought in just shy of $400 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo).
"For me, I'm selfishly getting to work with someone whom I regard as the greatest living American filmmaker alive, and have these really unique, unbelievably memorable experiences," DiCaprio said of working with Scorsese (via Golden Globes). The duo is still working together, as production has wrapped on "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will reportedly debut in 2023. The upcoming Western will see Scorsese team up with both Robert De Niro and DiCaprio, the first time he's working with both of his frequent collaborators.
Thankfully, it looks like the buck doesn't stop there as Scorsese and DiCaprio are reportedly teaming up once again for a new project that could be their most ambitious yet.
Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are working on a swashbuckling epic
The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Apple Original Films has scooped up the rights for "The Wager," a non-fiction book from writer David Grann. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will adapt the epic, which will hit bookstores in April 2023. Scorsese and DiCaprio's upcoming "Killers of the Flower Moon" adapts Grann's non-fiction book of the same name, making "The Wager" the second collaboration between the director, the actor, and the author.
As described by publisher Doubleday's description of "The Wager" (via Penguin Random House), it sounds like Scorsese fans are in for a cinematic treat that will be the director's most ambitious project in years. The book follows a barely floating boat filled with 30 British sailors who are clinging to life when the ship washes up on the coast of Brazil in the 1740s. The survivors are said to be crew members of a British ship that was chasing after a Spanish boat before they came ashore in the Patagonia region. Through courage and bravery, the men made it out alive and lived to tell the tale.
The claims of surviving against all odds are deemed dubious after another vessel arrives off the coast of Chile six months later, with those survivors claiming that the 30 men were actually mutineers. With the stories in conflict, the British Admiralty begins a trial to understand what really happened.
It remains to be seen when or if the film enters production. Like many directors, Scorsese has his fair share of unrealized projects. Currently, no writer is attached to pen the script, although The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Imperative Entertainment will produce what would be the seventh collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio.