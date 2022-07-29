Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Reuniting For An Ambitious New Project

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have been making movies together since 2002, with their first project being "Gangs of New York." Though the historical crime thriller isn't considered the auteur's best — although it still holds a respectable 72% on Rotten Tomatoes – it served as the first taste of a fruitful creative relationship. The two have since collaborated on the Howard Hughes biopic "The Aviator" and "The Departed," which latter of which gave Scorsese his first Oscar win. Their most popular and profitable collaboration came in the form of "The Wolf of Wall Street," which brought in just shy of $400 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo).

"For me, I'm selfishly getting to work with someone whom I regard as the greatest living American filmmaker alive, and have these really unique, unbelievably memorable experiences," DiCaprio said of working with Scorsese (via Golden Globes). The duo is still working together, as production has wrapped on "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will reportedly debut in 2023. The upcoming Western will see Scorsese team up with both Robert De Niro and DiCaprio, the first time he's working with both of his frequent collaborators.

Thankfully, it looks like the buck doesn't stop there as Scorsese and DiCaprio are reportedly teaming up once again for a new project that could be their most ambitious yet.