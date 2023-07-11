Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill Of Sexually Assaulting Her At 16
After a recent bout of some pretty bad publicity, Jonah Hill has been accused of assault and emotional abuse by a second woman.
Alexa Nikolas, who starred in two seasons of "Zoey 101" from 2005 to 2006 and appeared in shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "Supernatural," has come forward with accusations that the actor sexually assaulted her when she was just sixteen years old. In the years since she worked with Nickelodeon, Nikolas launched the Eat Predators movement after she also alleged that she was treated poorly on-set as a child, specifically noting that she never felt safe around now-disgraced producer Dan Schneider.
On Twitter, Nikolas spoke out in support of Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady — who revealed a series of texts from Hill that appear to set extremely strict rules about how Brady should and should not conduct herself — before coming forward with her own story. "After reading Sarah Brady's admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami," Nikolas wrote. In a thread, she specifically called out Hill for his behavior after he apparently invited her outside for a cigarette: "#JonahHill didn't hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."
Jonah Hill's former partner Sarah Brady has accused him of emotional abuse
This is just the latest accusation regarding the "Superbad" actor — as Nikolas referenced, Sarah Brady shared text messages between her and Hill that detail a disturbing pattern of control coming from Hill. Brady is a professional surfer, and in the text messages she allegedly received from Hill during their relationship, he repeatedly insisted that she not pose for photoshoots in revealing bathing suits, with seemingly increasing rules about what is or is not "revealing." In a list that Hill allegedly sent to Brady, he laid out all of the things he didn't want her to do, up to and including "surfing with men", posting, "sexual pictures" having "boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men," being a model, and being friends with "women who are in unstable places."
"If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership," Hill allegedly said in a text message after that list. Brady posted a handful of screenshots that are apparently from Hill, but they were all in the same vein: a contact in her phone listed as Jonah insisted that she follow his exacting rules or leave the relationship entirely, and in the process, he weaponized language that people typically learn in therapy.
Brady released this information upon the news that Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar welcomed their first child, in an effort to warn other women about abusive behavior. Whether or not other women will come out with allegations against Hill remains to be seen as of this writing.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).