Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill Of Sexually Assaulting Her At 16

After a recent bout of some pretty bad publicity, Jonah Hill has been accused of assault and emotional abuse by a second woman.

Alexa Nikolas, who starred in two seasons of "Zoey 101" from 2005 to 2006 and appeared in shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "Supernatural," has come forward with accusations that the actor sexually assaulted her when she was just sixteen years old. In the years since she worked with Nickelodeon, Nikolas launched the Eat Predators movement after she also alleged that she was treated poorly on-set as a child, specifically noting that she never felt safe around now-disgraced producer Dan Schneider.

On Twitter, Nikolas spoke out in support of Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady — who revealed a series of texts from Hill that appear to set extremely strict rules about how Brady should and should not conduct herself — before coming forward with her own story. "After reading Sarah Brady's admirable post about #JonahHill I just gotta say when I was 16 I got invited to a house party at #justinlongs house where he was living with some lame predator actor from CSI Miami," Nikolas wrote. In a thread, she specifically called out Hill for his behavior after he apparently invited her outside for a cigarette: "#JonahHill didn't hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."