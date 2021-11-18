Martin Scorsese Is Directing This Classic Biopic Led By Jonah Hill

Despite fans celebrating Martin Scorsese's birthday by praising his work, the legendary director turned the tables and gifted them with the announcement of his latest film endeavor.

Scorsese is widely considered one of the greatest directors of all time, and it would be hard to find an aspiring filmmaker who doesn't cite him as a source of inspiration. He is known for exploring violence, crime, masculinity, and spirituality in his work, with "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," and "Goodfellas" being shining examples.

The director's newly-announced project will be a rock music biopic that reunites him with Jonah Hill, who received an Oscar nomination for their first collaboration, "The Wolf of Wall Street." The untitled film will be Scorsese's second project with Apple TV+, for whom he's adapting "Killers of the Flower Moon" with frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

So, what do we know so far about Scorsese and Hill's upcoming film?