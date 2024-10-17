How Many Ghostbusters Movies Are There - And What's Coming Next?

"Who you gonna call?" We all know the answer, and will likely hear that iconic Ray Parker, Jr. song more than a few times throughout this Halloween season. But who doesn't love "Ghostbusters"? The original supernatural comedy hit theaters in the summer of 1984, and the franchise was an instant hit. With an all-star cast including Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, and Rick Moranis, "Ghostbusters" brought home nearly $300 million in box office returns on a "modest" $30 million budget.

In subsequent years, the franchise grew, expanding via sequels, cartoons, and other merchandise that made this Ivan Reitman-directed picture quite the superstar. No wonder the song "Ghostbusters" could be heard on nearly every Halloween mix. But what's the deal with the Ghostbusters franchise?

Back in 2015, Sony launched Ghost Corps, a production company keen on bringing more ghost-fueled adventures to the big screen. Initially helmed by Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd, the production house has launched three separate "Ghostbusters" projects in the last decade, and announced even more. So how many "Ghostbusters" movies actually are there? And what's next for this spectral group? Well, arm up your proton packs, because we've got some busting to do as we dive right into the Ghostbusters universe. We hope you aren't afraid.