Of Course Jensen Ackles' Tracker Return Would Be About Aliens

When "Tracker" fans learned that Jensen Ackles was slated to return as Russell Shaw for not just one, but at least two episodes on Season 2, they were overjoyed at the news. Ackles' appearance on Season 1's "Off the Books" is a major highlight of an already killer opening season, and offers a new family dynamic for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) to digest. But with his Season 2 return on "Ontological Shock," we've begun to notice a peculiar pattern. Every time Russell shows up, some sort of high-strangeness follows him. This time around, Colter and Russell are caught in the middle of an "X-Files"-style government conspiracy involving potential contact with a real life UAP — aka a UFO — and it just feels right.

Here, we learn that Russell believes in aliens (unsurprisingly, Colter doesn't), and though the episode isn't explicit about whether the bright sky lights involved are man-made or extra-terrestrial, it doesn't come as a surprise that the otherworldly would be involved. On his Season 1 debut, Russell took Colter to a magic shop, all while throwing around dialogue about "curses" and "blessings" that felt like something straight out of Ackles' time on "Supernatural." Of course, "Supernatural" did its own UFO-themed episode back in the day (Season 6's "Clap Your Hand If You Believe"), revealing that although aliens aren't real, fairies are.

It seems that no matter where Jensen Ackles goes these days, his time as Dean Winchester on "Supernatural" follows him, but he doesn't seem to mind. During his time as Sheriff Beau Arlen on ABC's "Big Sky," the series threw around plenty of Winchester references. The same was true of his role as Soldier Boy on "The Boys," which was developed by "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke. It's no wonder "Tracker" would follow suit.