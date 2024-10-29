AI Created A Steamy X-Men Bikini Shoot With Beach Bodies You'll Never Unsee

In Marvel history, contributors to this fantastic universe full of superpowered people have gone a bit raunchy and wrapped its most iconic characters in as little clothing as possible. The events have been a little flirtatious wink to the reader, ultimately leading to some of the most controversial costumes you will never see in the MCU. Well now, thanks to the input of AI enthusiast @GrantMakesStuff on Instagram, we finally get to see some of those costumes realized for the X-Men. The result is some of the thirstiest beach attire comic book nerds could imagine. Seriously, it's verging on X-rated in some cases.

While it might come complete with that trippy sheen that's compulsory with videos made through artificial intelligence, it shouldn't deter you from Xavier's superteam strutting their stuff in the sunshine. It also isn't enough to distract you from the various male characters in the X-Men franchise having their thrust buckets sway in slow motion. What? Don't pretend like you've not noticed already.

Besides the likes of Scott Summers wielding more than a cool pair of essential eyewear and packing something a little extra for a day at the beach, there's also the likes of Beach, Emma Frost, Rogue, and Angel all catching some rays. One particular favorite is Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit, wielding a frisbee that — thanks to his super powers — could be a combustible day at the seaside if he isn't careful. However, there are some iconic X-Men characters that might have been better off skipping a day at the beach.