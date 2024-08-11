X-Men '97 Season 2's New Costumes & Confirmed Mutants, Explained

"X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo may have been fired by Marvel before Season 1 even premiered. However, that hasn't stopped him from confirming the news that Season 2 of the Disney+ animated show will feature some very interesting new mutants by way of tactical social media usage in the wake of some D23 revelations.

I told you all she was one of my favorites and I always find a way to work my favorites in #XMen97 #polaris https://t.co/pewwg7AwVE — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) August 10, 2024

Yes, it looks like the upcoming "X-Men '97" Season 2 will indeed bring Warlock, Havok, and Polaris in the mutant mix. What's more, in another retweet on X (formerly Twitter), DeMayo confirmed that the sophomore season will see the titular team wearing the distinctive costumes from writer Grant Morrison's early-2000s "New X-Men" run, which the former "X-Men '97" boss teased to be a significant clue of the season's storylines. "As with all costume changes, this decision was rooted in story for me and the themes Season 2 will explore. Obviously, these suits have strong ties to Genosha and E is for Extinction," DeMayo wrote.

Combined with this costume reveal, the introduction of the three new characters opens many significant storyline avenues for "X-Men '97" Season 2. Let's take a look at where the show seems to be taking things.