5 Controversial Marvel Costumes You Will Never See In The MCU

Looking back at the lengthy reign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it feels safe to say that the heroes and villains involved in it have had more successful wardrobe choices than bad ones. Putting aside the likes of Captain America's Velcro "Avengers" outfit or Taskmaster's unintimidating debut appearance in "Black Widow," some of the most iconic characters in MCU history have landed with significant impact simply because they looked good. With that in mind and a portion of new heroes and villains on the horizon, there's a collection of costumes you can guarantee will only make their way over to the MCU in the form of a punchline. Well, you'd hope, at least.

With Bob Iger announcing big changes to Marvel that will see the future slate of MCU projects slowing down a little, there's time for Marvel Studios to sit with whatever projects it's working on and ensure there aren't any slip-ups that could disappoint fans. This includes whatever new or returning characters are set to drop into the MCU in inevitably fancy new threads. We can only hope, however, that when it comes to these famous five victims of fashion nightmares in a time gone by, we don't have to relive them again in live action, given some of the big stories on the way.