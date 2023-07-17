Bluey Season 2, Episode 13: Why 'Dad Baby' Was Banned For Being Too Explicit

There has been plenty of lively discussion on the r/bluey subreddit about the "Dad Baby" episode, with many fans expressing disappointment at Disney's decision not to distribute the episode. In one thread, u/MidnightLouie12515 wrote, "I found 'Dad Baby' on YouTube and thought it was hilarious. My wife and SIL also found it quite funny. It's honestly one of my favorite episodes." They then asked other viewers why they thought the episode was pulled.

u/CrimsonBoognish speculated that Disney didn't want to be responsible for conversations about the birds and the bees. They wrote, "Presumably, it's because they likely feel that it reveals too much about pregnancy and birth to children that would raise too many supposedly uncomfortable questions for parents."

u/like_a_dish blamed an extreme religious faction of the United States, writing, "The evangelical lobby is a very strong part of Disney's fanbase. They would lose their collective minds if kids had any indication of where babies came from."

u/SofaTurnip had a more concise and less nuanced take, writing simply, "Disney is a bunch of bummers is why."