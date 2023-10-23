5 Bluey Jokes Only Adults Get

Every generation seems to have its own preschool-oriented television show featuring a blue dog, and for the current youngsters, it's "Bluey," a charming Australian series about a young blue pup named Bluey who gets into various misadventures. Along the way, she learns valuable lessons about family and responsibility. But it goes without saying that there are plenty of adults watching the show alongside their children, and for them, there are numerous jokes they can appreciate.

Adult jokes in kids' properties are nothing new. Sometimes they really push the envelope of what one can get away with. When it comes to "Bluey," there's really nothing too unseemly. Every so often, there's a pop culture reference a four-year-old likely wouldn't understand but an adult would pick up immediately. In other instances, "Bluey" has moments where the parents of the family, Bandit and Chilli, say or do something all parents can relate to, even if the kids aren't quite old enough to know what's going on. These are the moments that make it all worthwhile when you'd rather be watching "Bridgerton," but it's not the kids' bedtime yet.