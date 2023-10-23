5 Bluey Jokes Only Adults Get
Every generation seems to have its own preschool-oriented television show featuring a blue dog, and for the current youngsters, it's "Bluey," a charming Australian series about a young blue pup named Bluey who gets into various misadventures. Along the way, she learns valuable lessons about family and responsibility. But it goes without saying that there are plenty of adults watching the show alongside their children, and for them, there are numerous jokes they can appreciate.
Adult jokes in kids' properties are nothing new. Sometimes they really push the envelope of what one can get away with. When it comes to "Bluey," there's really nothing too unseemly. Every so often, there's a pop culture reference a four-year-old likely wouldn't understand but an adult would pick up immediately. In other instances, "Bluey" has moments where the parents of the family, Bandit and Chilli, say or do something all parents can relate to, even if the kids aren't quite old enough to know what's going on. These are the moments that make it all worthwhile when you'd rather be watching "Bridgerton," but it's not the kids' bedtime yet.
Gandalf the ... Blue?
Listen, far be it from us to tell adults when it's an appropriate time to show their kids the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Maybe you want to start them on epic fantasy adventures at a young age, even if there are grotesque orcs that could give them nightmares. Regardless, most kids probably didn't pick up on this subtle joke pointed out by Redditor u/brandmaster, who kicked off an entire thread with adult jokes in "Bluey" while mentioning one of their favorites: "I always appreciate like in Featherwand when Bingo is charging Bandit and he says 'you shall not pass!'"
"Bluey" Season 2, Episode 3 — "Featherwand" — sees the young Bingo acquire a "magical" feather that makes objects heavy. At one point, she charges toward her dad, Bandit, while holding the feather. While guarding the door, he quotes Gandalf (Ian McKellen) from "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring." Of course, Bandit's version is far funnier, as he says it in a frightened voice without trying to make it sound like Gandalf's epic delivery.
Chilli gets sloshed
As adults, Bandit and Chilli deserve to have a little fun now and then, even if the kids watching don't pick up on it. Redditor u/timbillyosu points to one of these moments in "The Show," which was Season 2, Episode 19. "After Chili says they were in London and the kids have tea with the queen, Chili says, 'I don't remember the Queen being there.' Bandit shoots back, 'You wouldn't' which. The way they talk about the whole thing makes me [think] Chili was probably pretty drunk."
There's really no other way to interpret Bandit's line than Chilli being under the influence of something, causing her not to remember something as monumental as seeing the Queen. And this isn't the only time where it's implied that the parents like to get tipsy. There's the infamous "hangover episode," titled "Whale Watching" (Season 3, Episode 22), where it's not explicitly mentioned the parents are nursing hangovers, but it's heavily hinted at. After all, Chilli says, "I never want to leave this couch," which is a sentiment shared by anyone who's had a few too many whiskey sours the night before. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like Chilli has a problem; she just likes to have fun every now and then. But it's scenes like these that make "Bluey" a true hidden gem on Disney+.
Easier to be a machine than Dad
A big part of getting adults to willingly watch a children's show is making sure they feel seen in some capacity. "Bluey" does an excellent job of accomplishing this, particularly in Season 1, Episode 19 — "The Claw," an episode that Redditor u/_Pebcak_ had to shout out. "From the crane game episode where the Dad (as the machine) says he doesn't have kids; his days are free and easy."
Of course, Bandit (as well as most parents out there) loves his children and would do anything for them. But raising kids is undoubtedly tough, so hearing an animated dog remark on how his days are "free and easy" because he doesn't have children definitely strikes a chord. Plenty of others agreed this was the best adult joke on "Bluey." As u/cer20 notes, "That was the moment I knew I loved the show." Young kids probably don't realize that it's tough to raise a whole other human being, but parents know this truth all too well, and it's nice to hear all that hard work acknowledged from an unexpected place.
Tooth fairy's a little too generous
When it comes to kids' shows, certain illusions must be maintained, like the existence of the Tooth Fairy. After all, a child shouldn't have their perception of the world forever altered because they watched an episode of "Bluey." The show managed to keep childhoods intact while including a sly joke in Season 1, Episode 20 — "Markets." One Redditor praised a particular joke aimed at parents, "In Markets when Bluey says she got 5 bucks from the tooth fairy, Bandit's "5 BUCKS ?!?!?" to chilli cracks me up."
While kids may not have picked it up, adults know all too well that Bandit is wondering why his wife would give their daughter a five-dollar bill for losing one tooth. And surely, some parents watching were worried about the cascade effect that could happen, perhaps with some kids now expecting five dollars when they themselves lose a tooth. Fortunately, most parents have a bit of an out because, technically, Bluey received five Australian dollars. It would be a little less when converted to U.S. currency. Kids are never too young to learn about international exchange rates.
Just talkin' dog things
When it comes to watching any cartoon show about anthropomorphic animals, it's easy to forget they're not humans. Every so often, "Bluey" throws in a joke about how the characters are specifically dogs, and Season 3, Episode 1 — "Perfect" — has a reference kids are unlikely to pick up on.
It's a Father's Day episode, and during one part, Bandit is talking with Fido. Redditor u/MellowMatte points out that the pair's conversation "has to be Fido and Bandit eluding to getting neutered in 'Perfect'. Specially when Findo mentions 'keeping them'. Bahahaha." While it's not explicit what they're talking about, it can be heavily inferred that Fido's talking about getting neutered and that he got to keep his private bits. It's also an unusual but appropriate conversation for two dads to have in a Father's Day episode since the human equivalent would effectively be receiving a vasectomy.
"Bluey" is filled with scenes where the audience gets dropped into a conversation between two adult characters. In many instances, it's left to the imagination what they're discussing, and adults can probably reach the writers' intended conclusion easier than kids. And these are just a few of the moments geared toward parents so that there's something for them to laugh at while their children stare at them, wondering what's so funny.