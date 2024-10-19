The 5 Best Lauren Lapkus Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

From 2020 to 2021, Lauren Lapkus played Agent Phoebe Donnegan on the NBC crime comedy-drama "Good Girls." The star-studded show focuses on Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta), and Annie (Mae Whitman), three women who decide to solve their financial issues by robbing a supermarket. Unfortunately, the store is a den of criminal activity, and the aftermath of the heist pulls the trio headfirst into shadier activities. Lapkus' Secret Service Agent Donnegan appears on the show's 3rd and 4th seasons, hot on the heels of the money counterfeiters the main characters are deeply involved with. She appears on 17 of the series' 50 episodes.

NBC canceled "Good Girls" after the ending of Season 4, which sees Beth ascend to a position of power while Ruby and Annie end up in pivotal cliffhanger situations. Lapkus wasn't a fan of the show's sudden end, and made her feelings known in an interview with US Weekly. "It was so disappointing," she said. "I mean, I know there were rumors of what was maybe going to happen and how it was going to work out. That's the hard thing about a show being canceled without that warning is that they didn't get to sum up all of the stories the way they would've wanted to, I'm sure. So ... the tricky part is, I think, it can be a little bit of a letdown when you can't wrap it all up in a nice bow." Still, despite its abrupt end, "Good Girls" is a fun and well-regarded show that gives Lapkus plenty to do, and should have a place on any fan's watch list.