'90s Movies That Feel Like A Fever Dream But Are Actually Real

The '90s have plenty of things to recommend it has a decade, from Michael Jordan's basketball brilliance, the casual comfort of cargo pants, and the rise of the nu metalist band, Limp Bizkit. It also helps that a number of '90s movies have stood the test of time, maintaining their popularity among generations of viewers to this day. But while "Jurassic Park" and "Titanic" receive adoration for their cinematic excellence, the decade also unleashed a selection of films that seem unbelievable in hindsight.

Sure, there are '90s movies that didn't age well, but the films about to be discussed are something more akin to the aftereffects of eating a toasted cheese sandwich after midnight. From Whoopi Goldberg going to court because she didn't want to team up with a clothes-wearing dinosaur to fight crime to Shaq starring as a genie in a movie that most people probably believe featured comedian Sinbad, there's no end to their extremely '90s shenanigans. And an honorable — or dishonorable, as the case may be — mention goes to Hulk Hogan's entire filmography throughout the decade, including the Hulkamaniac-fueled disasterpieces known as "Suburban Commando," "Santa with Muscles," and "3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain."

What a time to be alive! Here are some of the wildest movies produced by the '90s that you may not believe are even real.