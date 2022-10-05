The Most Underrated Hellraiser Movie That Deserves A Rewatch

"Hellraiser" still makes us bleed after 35 years of beautiful suffering. Clive Barker's masterpiece, adapted from his novella "The Hellbound Heart," gave us Pinhead (Doug Bradley), Cenobites, and a twisted love story for the ages. You won't find many horror fans out there who dispute its status as a classic.

The same can't be said about the majority of the sequels. In fact, the "Hellraiser" franchise is a missed opportunity all things considered, but that doesn't mean there aren't some admirable entries hidden in the shadows. "Hellraiser: Bloodline," the fourth movie in the series, is when the franchise started going downhill for most fans — even though it's an overlooked gem that deserves to be revisited for Adam Scott's brief appearance alone.

"Hellraiser IV: Bloodline" is by no means a perfect movie — it's actually very flawed. Per IMDB, the original director removed his name and adopted the infamous Alan Smithee moniker as a result of its shortcomings. All that aside, though, "Hellraiser: Bloodline" is still a fascinating sequel that scores points for its admirable attempt to go above and beyond. With that in mind, let's revisit this unsung treat that transcends time and space.