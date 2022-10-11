There's Still One Major Hellraiser Story That Has Yet To Be Told On Film

It's been 35 years since Clive Barker unleashed "Hellraiser" on unsuspecting moviegoers. The horror classic, based on Barker's "The Hellbound Heart" novella, introduced horror fans to the Cenobites, the Lament Configuration, dysfunctional families, and a mythology that's complex, sophisticated, and terrifying. It's a movie that's stood the test of time, but there are more stories left to tell in this universe of debauchery and despair.

"Hellraiser" has spawned numerous sequels and a Hulu reboot that was arguably long overdue. However, while the franchise has prospered on the screen, Barker and other writers have also kept its mythos alive on the page. Some of the best "Hellraiser" tales can be found in comic books, short stories, and novels, with writers such as Neil Gaiman and the Wachowskis penning some of the better ones. But Barker is still the king, and one of his more recent "Hellraiser" stories deserves to be given the cinematic treatment.

In 2015, Barker released "The Scarlet Gospels," a novel that effectively served as a grand finale to the "Hellraiser" mythos. Now that "Hellraiser" fever is in the air once again thanks to David Bruckner's recent reimagining, the franchise has a fresh opportunity to give Pinhead's story a structured beginning, middle, and end. With that in mind, let's discuss why "The Scarlet Gospels" warrants its own adaptation down the line.