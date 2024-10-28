Last Stand Spider-Man: The Dark Death Of Peter Parker, Explained
Nowadays, it seems like there are countless Spider-Men out there to choose from. Even beyond Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic Peter Parker, there are others like Miles Morales, Miguel O'Hara, and even the Noir Spidey set to be played by Nicolas Cage in the near future. Even in live-action, fans have now seen three Spider-Men leap across the silver screen together, with each one boasting that tragic Peter Parker swagger. However, there remains Spider-Man whose story is particularly tragic, even for Spidey mythos, a character who has come to be known as "Last Stand Spider-Man."
The Last Stand Spider-Man first appeared in "Amazing Spider-Man" (Vol. 2) #58 during J. Michael Straczynski's groundbreaking tenure on the book in a story called "Happy Birthday." In the issue, the standard Earth-616 Peter Parker is magically sent into the future after witnessing the death of his wife, Mary Jane Watson-Parker. But he isn't just tethered to his potential end, as our hero also bounces back to his origins, revisiting many of his earliest adventures as the wall-crawler.
The Last Stand Spider-Man represents a possible future for Peter Parker, one where his darker choices catch up with him. But what happened to this version of Spider-Man? And what led to his tragic end? Well, let's open the pages of Marvel Comics together and discover the truth.
Who is Last Stand Spider-Man?
The Last Stand Spider-Man's name comes from Peter's own monologue about his future self where he says, "I'm looking at me, older. Much older. And somehow I know that this is the end. This is my last stand." Here, Peter watches as the Last Stand Spidey visits his Aunt May's grave one final time before heavily armed NYPD officers (with futuristic weapons capable of disarming even Spider-Man) move in to execute him. In the very next issue, "Amazing Spider-Man" #500 (with the series returning to its original numbering), Last Stand Spider-Man puts up one hell of a fight, but he's ultimately overpowered and killed as Peter watches, unable to intervene.
It's a dark fate, and one that we wouldn't expect Spider-Man to endure, but considering the Last Stand variant hails from Earth-312500 rather than the standard continuity, we can rest easy knowing that the traditional Spider-Man is alive and well. But just because it's a different world doesn't mean the flagship Spider-Man couldn't share a similar fate. In "Amazing Spider-Man" #637, at the very end of Joe Kelly's "Grim Hunt" arc, we revisit this possible future once more. The newly minted Madame Webb, Julia Carpenter, shows Spider-Man what might be as he considers killing Kraven the Hunter.
Here we learn that after killing Kraven, Peter will continue killing his other enemies, including Doctor Octopus. He'd alienate himself from his friends and family, such as Harry Osborn and Aunt May, and get kicked out of the Avengers for his actions. Peter would become a pariah, and only get more violent and bloodthirsty over time, all while distancing himself from the world. This is exactly the path the Peter Parker of Earth-312500 chose, and it's one that the mainline Spidey could fall down if not careful.
Why Spider-Man's Last Stand was so tragic
Part of the reason that the Last Stand Spider-Man's story is so tragic is that it could actually be what happens to our Peter Parker if he were to make the wrong choices. Clones of Peter Parker, such as Ben Reilly and Kane, have fallen down similar dark paths before, but for Peter it would be infinitely worse. Because Peter ultimately decides not to kill Kraven, he doesn't seem in danger of becoming the Last Stand Spider-Man any time soon, but the potential is still there. Of course, for the Spidey of Earth-312500, his ship is sailed.
The idea of a dark Spider-Man is a tough pill for some to swallow, and it's even more tragic to watch as this version of Peter is gunned down by the NYPD. Considering Spider-Man spent his whole life sacrificing his own wants and needs for the sake of others, it's a horrific end. But since we know that the Last Stand Spidey was more of an anti-hero, willing to commit the same acts of violence as his enemies, it makes the whole thing even more complicated.
Considering how bright a hero Spider-Man often is, it's sometimes interesting to explore his darker nature. The way these "Amazing Spider-Man" comics frame the whole idea is just genius. It offers a potential narrative where we see Spider-Man live an almost "Dark Knight Returns"-inspired life (we're not talking about "Spider-Man: Reign" here), while also using this potential future/alternate universe as a way to remind Peter that "with great power, comes great responsibility." It's an age-old Marvel Comics lesson, but one that constantly bears repeating.
Why Last Stand Spider-Man might look familiar
If you're one of the Spidey fans who recognize the Last Stand Spider-Man outside of his comic book appearances, that may be because you've seen him elsewhere. The character has appeared frequently in multiverse (or, rather, Spider-Verse) stories since the original "Spider-Verse" comic book crossover in 2014. Beyond that, the character joins Team Amazing in the tie-in video game, "Spider-Man Unlimited," where he serves alongside the 616 Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, various versions of Spider-Girl, and other Peter Parker variants. He has been considered a trusted Spider-Man who could aid the flagship Peter Parker if the Superior Spider-Man (Doc Ock in Peter's body) were to ever go rogue.
Of course, for those who don't read comics, there's another way you might've seen this version of the webslinger. Variants of the Last Stand Spider-Man show up in the background throughout the animated film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" as a part of Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society, a conglomeration of countless multiversal Spider-Men who aim to keep the multiverse safe. They don't really factor in much to the plot, but eagle-eyed fans would likely recognize his distinct costume. Considering that the Last Stand Spider-Man is still breathing in all his other appearances, they likely take place prior to the character's death in "Amazing Spider-Man" #500, giving us hope that we might see another end for him one day.