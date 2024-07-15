Marvel Rumor Suggests A Huge Change To Nicolas Cage's Live-Action Spider-Man Noir

A new Marvel rumor suggests that the Spider-Man mythos are about to get a major switch-up. Early last year, it was announced that Prime Video is developing a "Spider-Man Noir" live-action show. Plot details were relatively slim at the time, though it has been reported that Nicolas Cage will be headlining Sony and Marvel's blockbuster series. Now, a new report from veteran scooper Daniel Richtman (from his Patreon) suggests that the upcoming series will feature an unlikely lead character. Instead of Peter Parker, the Prime Video series will feature Cage stepping into the shoes of Ben Reilly.

This is a huge creative shift for the series as, to date, we've mostly only seen two iterations of Spider-Man hit the mainstream: Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The latter received his long-awaited cinematic debut in Sony's animated Spider-Verse films. If this report, which is still unconfirmed at this time, proves to be true, we're on track to receive something super special. Cage's first dance as Spider-Man Noir manifested in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which saw him voicing the 1930s character. However, that version of the hero is an alternate version of Peter Parker.

The character of Spider-Man Noir is largely associated with Parker, so it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Prime series introduces Ben Reilly. In the comics, Reilly is frequently depicted as a clone of Peter who is created by the nefarious Miles Warren. Reilly usually ends up becoming friends with Parker, making them a popular duo.