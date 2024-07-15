Marvel Rumor Suggests A Huge Change To Nicolas Cage's Live-Action Spider-Man Noir
A new Marvel rumor suggests that the Spider-Man mythos are about to get a major switch-up. Early last year, it was announced that Prime Video is developing a "Spider-Man Noir" live-action show. Plot details were relatively slim at the time, though it has been reported that Nicolas Cage will be headlining Sony and Marvel's blockbuster series. Now, a new report from veteran scooper Daniel Richtman (from his Patreon) suggests that the upcoming series will feature an unlikely lead character. Instead of Peter Parker, the Prime Video series will feature Cage stepping into the shoes of Ben Reilly.
This is a huge creative shift for the series as, to date, we've mostly only seen two iterations of Spider-Man hit the mainstream: Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The latter received his long-awaited cinematic debut in Sony's animated Spider-Verse films. If this report, which is still unconfirmed at this time, proves to be true, we're on track to receive something super special. Cage's first dance as Spider-Man Noir manifested in 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which saw him voicing the 1930s character. However, that version of the hero is an alternate version of Peter Parker.
The character of Spider-Man Noir is largely associated with Parker, so it will be interesting to see how the upcoming Prime series introduces Ben Reilly. In the comics, Reilly is frequently depicted as a clone of Peter who is created by the nefarious Miles Warren. Reilly usually ends up becoming friends with Parker, making them a popular duo.
What we know about Spider-Man Noir
If this report proves to be accurate, audiences can expect this to be a major switch-up for the larger Spider-Man franchise. To date, the live-action Spider-Man films have never moved beyond Peter Parker, though Miles Morales does exist (off-screen at least) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be interesting to see how the "Noir" series tackles this alteration and keeps true to the Ben Reilly mythology. It could prove difficult narratively if they incorporate Reilly's clone origins, but it would be an interesting way to make show stand out, especially with there being so many Peter Parkers to keep track of.
Only time will tell if this happens, but it's fair to say that "Spider-Man Noir" is shaping up to be something relatively special. The series comes courtesy of veteran creatives Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The former co-wrote "22 Jump Street," while Lightfoot is best known for working on hits like "The Punisher" and the cult favorite "Hannibal." Harry Bradbeer of "Fleabag" fame will direct the first two episodes.
No release date has be announced for the project, but it's likely that production will ramp up soon. Cage most recently appeared in Neon's "Longlegs" and has expressed considerable interest in quitting movies to focus on other creative pursuits. Beyond the talent involved, not much is known about the 1930s set series and how it will factor into Sony's larger universe of Spider-Man characters.