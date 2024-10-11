The Truth About Terrifier 3's Mia Will Stun You

Contains spoilers for "Terrifier 3"

There are plenty of memorable kills in "Terrifier 3" — the blood-soaked franchise's biggest, grossest attack on audiences yet. The movie's naughty and nice Christmas-centered trailers have already hinted to viewers that they have a ho-ho-horrifying time ahead of them, with its brutal old-school slasher vibe. Among all of that greasepaint and gore, the death of true crime-loving podcast host Mia (Alexa Blair Robertson) will probably go down in the annals of horror history as one of the bloodiest.

Obsessed with the Miles County murders, Mia yearns to know more about what Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) experienced. She ends up learning all about terror first-hand when Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) kills her with a chainsaw in a shower. Even worse, it happens during a rendezvous with her boyfriend Cole (Mason Mecartea), who soon finds himself tortured by the business end of Art's chainsaw in a very NSFW location.

That's one tough way to go, but the actress who plays Mia already understands what it means to be staunch in the face of seemingly hopeless odds. She's been through a whole lot in her life but managed to come out on top and survive in a way that would leave Art infuriated. Why does Alexa Blair Robertson look familiar, and what has she been through?