Terrifier 3 Trailer - Art The Clown's Naughty List Spares No Child From Horror

Ahead of this first trailer's premiere, a "Terrifer 3" leak revealed that the franchise's third entry is a Christmas movie. Fittingly, this new preview opens during what looks like Christmas Eve. Although we know Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and Jonathan Shaw (Elliott Fullam) survive Art's rampage in "Terrifier 2," we've yet to see them pop up here. Instead, we witness what we can only imagine to be the first — of many — children who will be killed by Art during the holiday festivities.

As fans already know from the second film's post-credits scene, however, the first film's single survivor Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi) revived Art through a surreal — sort of — childbirth. After suffering a decapitation by Sienna, Art will likely be out for revenge. While the mysterious Little Pale Girl (Amelie McLain) doesn't appear here, we can expect her to also be back at Art's side. Her role in the prior film remains largely mysterious, so this upcoming entry may well give viewers some concrete answers about just who she is and why she's important to Art.

While the trailer hints at some gruesome kills ahead, fans will have to wait for its October 25, 2024 premiere to witness how "Terrifier 3" will slay its previous entries.