10 Huge Celebrity Deaths - That Were Completely Fake

Benjamin Franklin once famously stated, "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." Had he been around in the era of celebrity news, he might have included a third certainty — announcements of the deaths of famous figures that are determined to be false. While it has most definitely become all the more prominent in the internet age, there is a long history of premature obituaries for actors, musicians, and other well-known public figures.

The most common example is the mere rumor of a celebrity death gaining enough traction that media outlets report it as if it's fact. But it's not always a case of miscommunication — a lot of fake celebrity deaths are deliberate hoaxes, and in a few instances, the hoax was perpetuated by the celebrity themselves for one reason or another.

The main thing that all of these examples have in common is that the hoax became widespread enough that the celebrity — or at least, one of their reps — had to make an official statement on the matter to confirm that the reports of their death were greatly exaggerated. Here are 10 cases where a celebrity death was fake — and arguably got out of hand.