The Donald Trump-Jack Black Controversy, Explained

From starring in all-time great comedy movies to performing comedic heavy metal jams, Jack Black's life story is associated with bringing joy to the masses. However, the Tenacious D member is now embroiled in a scandal after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a distasteful remark about the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

As documented by Variety, the rockers performed a gig in Australia the day after the shooting, and Gass wasn't feeling sympathetic toward the former United States commander-in-chief. The concert in question coincided with Gass' birthday, so Black gave his bandmate a cake and asked him to make a wish onstage. Gass responded by saying, "Don't miss Trump next time," and it didn't go down well.

Black has since distanced himself from the band and publicly disapproved of his colleague's sentiment. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black wrote on Instagram. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

While Gass' joke was deemed offensive and distasteful by many, Black's response has also upset a substantial number of people. With that in mind, let's look at some of the reactions.