The Donald Trump-Jack Black Controversy, Explained
From starring in all-time great comedy movies to performing comedic heavy metal jams, Jack Black's life story is associated with bringing joy to the masses. However, the Tenacious D member is now embroiled in a scandal after his bandmate Kyle Gass made a distasteful remark about the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.
As documented by Variety, the rockers performed a gig in Australia the day after the shooting, and Gass wasn't feeling sympathetic toward the former United States commander-in-chief. The concert in question coincided with Gass' birthday, so Black gave his bandmate a cake and asked him to make a wish onstage. Gass responded by saying, "Don't miss Trump next time," and it didn't go down well.
Black has since distanced himself from the band and publicly disapproved of his colleague's sentiment. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black wrote on Instagram. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."
While Gass' joke was deemed offensive and distasteful by many, Black's response has also upset a substantial number of people. With that in mind, let's look at some of the reactions.
Social media reacts to Tenacious D's Trump controversy
Kyle Gass' joke has ruffled some feathers, including ones that belong to those in political office. After news of the joke began to spread, Senator Ralph Babet took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a statement calling for the band to be deported from the Land Down Under, writing, "There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others."
Elsewhere, some people understand why Gass' remark was offensive but feel that the backlash has been blown out of proportion. "Tenacious D canceling their entire tour over a poorly timed joke is insane. Just say 'my bad' and move on," @WeWatchedAMovie wrote. "No reason all those people have to have their plans canceled and lose the joy of seeing the band." On the flip side, some Tenacious D fans, including @mikegamms, are unhappy with Jack Black for not sticking up for his bandmate, especially considering that the rockers have a history of criticizing Donald Trump. "You literally have a song about Donald Trump being in the KKK, 'March'. Yet draw the line at KG saying 'I hope they don't miss next time.' This is so weak."
Jack Black isn't alone in trying to avoid controversy regarding the assassination attempt; a commercial featuring Trump's assailant was also pulled in the wake of the shooting. Similarly, some TV episodes featuring the former President were removed from circulation, including one episode of "The Simpsons" that eerily mirrors the attempted assassination.