Netflix's Mr. McMahon Confirms What We All Suspected About Vince & The WWE

This article contains mentions of sexual assault

Vince McMahon is officially retired from WWE, but he leaves behind a complicated legacy that's explored thoroughly in Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries. It isn't hyperbolic to say that the sports entertainment mogul is the most powerful figure in the history of professional wrestling. His vision turned WWE into a global juggernaut and made mainstream stars out of Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Dave Bautista and many others. He's also famous for letting Donald Trump punch him on WWE television, highlighting his propensity for generating widespread publicity. However, McMahon's life and career have been synonymous with scandals, some of which have followed him into retirement.

"Mr. McMahon" chronicles the ups and downs of the titular subject's career, though most viewers will probably come out of it with a negative opinion of the ousted former WWE chairman, as he blurs the lines between the real person and his ruthless on-screen character while discussing some pretty harrowing accusations. In the opening episode, McMahon says that he won't tell the real stories about his controversies, but he'll provide enough information to make it compelling television. Then again, going into detail about the scandals would probably spell more trouble for the corporate giant.

McMahon's scandals range from federal investigations to allegations of sex trafficking by former employees, and that's barely scratching the surface of the controversies surrounding him. With that in mind, let's look at the Netflix documentary and examine how it confirms what everyone thought about Vince McMahon all along.