Agatha All Along's Mephisto Reveal Is A Huge Mistake - Unless One Thing Happens

In 2021, a "WandaVision" fan theory that never came true captivated the minds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. As director Matt Shakman eventually revealed, Marvel's very own devil expy Mephisto was never in "WandaVision," despite rumors and speculation. However, "Agatha All Along" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Through Many Miles / Of Tricks and Trials," puts the Mephisto issue back on the table by outright confirming that the character exists in the MCU.

A discussion between Teen (Joe Locke) and Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) reveals strange snippets and uncomfortable allegations about Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) backstory. According to Jennifer, Agatha traded her own child for her considerable magic powers. The kid has been missing ever since, and may even have turned into an agent of Mephisto. Just like that, the door is wide open for one of the strongest Marvel villains who hasn't yet appeared in the MCU ... and that's a big problem.

As Marvel's best-known devil entity, Mephisto is the sort of antagonist who should loom far larger than any individual MCU movie or TV show. Unfortunately, the franchise is currently oversaturated with such folks. In 2023, Jonathan Majors' tenure as Kang ended after he was found guilty in a high-profile domestic violence case. This left Phase 4 without its overarching main antagonist, who's nevertheless still all over the Multiverse. It remains to be seen how the MCU intends to deal with the Kang situation. What's more, two other massively powerful villains are on the way, with Ralph Ineson playing Galactus in "Fantastic Four" and Robert Downey Jr. set to portray Doctor Doom. As it stands, there are simply too many cooks in the villain kitchen ... but what if Mephisto's apparent arrival is specifically designed to tie into the MCU Doom's story?

