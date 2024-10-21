10 Celebrity Graves That Will Take Your Breath Away - For Better Or Worse

Considered one of the greatest musicians to have ever walked the earth, Jimi Hendrix's death in 1970 at the age of 27 is arguably one of the darkest moments in popular music history. There's a long list of actors who have died at 27, and plenty of musical artists have passed away at that young age too, such as Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain. Collectively, Hendrix and others who have died at this age are sometimes referred to as the 27 club. The causes of death are of course widely varied — Hendrix "died of asphyxia while intoxicated with barbiturates," a police report confirmed.

He was in London when he passed, but body was flown back to the U.S. shortly afterward and he was soon buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Renton, Washington. Originally, the family was only able to afford a simple grave marker, which fans from around the world still came to visit in large droves. When Hendrix's father Al was able to win back the rights to his son's music, he was also able to afford a dramatic expansion to the memorial site that would both better reflect his status in the music world and provide a more suitable, sizable venue for fans to congregate in reverence.

The final site is perhaps one of the largest and most complex of its kind. It's an impressive marble structure that resembles a gazebo, with several public entryways and a domed roof. The interior walls feature portraits of the artist with accompanying lyrics from songs like "The Story of Life" and "Message to Love." The stunning centerpiece is a sculpted replica of his guitar, representing his place as one of the world's greatest guitarists.