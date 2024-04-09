Marvel's Thunderbolts Set Photos Confirm A New Look For A Powerful MCU Villain

When the line-up for Marvel's "Thunderbolts" movie was unveiled, some fans scratched their heads. It was a mix of villains, anti-heroes, and rehabilitated heroes like Bucky (Sebastian Stan). More details will undoubtedly come to light about how all these characters come together as we march toward the "Thunderbolts" release date of May 2, 2025. And we know at least one member of the line-up is getting a spiffy new outfit.

The Instagram account @atlanta_filming snagged some pictures on the set of "Thunderbolts," including one of Yelena (Florence Pugh) ready for action. Most intriguingly, there's a shot of Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), on the set, and she no longer has the white costume she sported in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." It's now black (or perhaps a very dark gray), but overall, it looks very sleek. The only issue is that the picture doesn't include a shot of what her mask would look like, but all good things will be revealed in time.

Outside of shots of Pugh and John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all bundled up while Geraldine Viswanathan walks through the set. The pictures may not reveal a ton, but seeing as Ghost gets some new duds suggests the other members of the titular team may get some upgrades too.