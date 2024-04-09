Marvel's Thunderbolts Set Photos Confirm A New Look For A Powerful MCU Villain
When the line-up for Marvel's "Thunderbolts" movie was unveiled, some fans scratched their heads. It was a mix of villains, anti-heroes, and rehabilitated heroes like Bucky (Sebastian Stan). More details will undoubtedly come to light about how all these characters come together as we march toward the "Thunderbolts" release date of May 2, 2025. And we know at least one member of the line-up is getting a spiffy new outfit.
The Instagram account @atlanta_filming snagged some pictures on the set of "Thunderbolts," including one of Yelena (Florence Pugh) ready for action. Most intriguingly, there's a shot of Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), on the set, and she no longer has the white costume she sported in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." It's now black (or perhaps a very dark gray), but overall, it looks very sleek. The only issue is that the picture doesn't include a shot of what her mask would look like, but all good things will be revealed in time.
Outside of shots of Pugh and John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is all bundled up while Geraldine Viswanathan walks through the set. The pictures may not reveal a ton, but seeing as Ghost gets some new duds suggests the other members of the titular team may get some upgrades too.
Hannah John-Kamen is excited to return as Ghost for Thunderbolts
"Thunderbolts" provides a unique opportunity to check in with some lesser-known characters throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and, of course, Ghost, who hasn't been seen or heard from since 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp." Hannah John-Kamen was as ecstatic as anyone to get invited back into this playground, as she told Temple of Geek in 2022, "It was amazing. It's all for the fans, you know, and just having that love and support from them. It just, you know, it gets me really excited to continue with the story, telling of Ghost and the new team and the new squad."
There are a lot of questions that stand to be answered with Ghost's presence in "Thunderbolts." For starters, "Secret Invasion" presents a Harvest power when G'iah (Emilia Clarke) utilizes the power of intangibility, which would likely have come from Ghost. However, it's explained in the show that all of the DNA within the Harvest came from the Battle of Earth in "Avengers: Endgame," which she wasn't a part of. There are always plenty of shady things when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is involved, so it's possible her DNA was acquired through other means.
Ghost had an interesting backstory and motivations in "Ant-Man and the Wasp," so another outing would hopefully flesh her out further. With filming underway, more early looks at the rest of the team should come soon, and maybe there will even be a glimpse at that elusive Ghost mask.