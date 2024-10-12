Where Was Fallout Filmed? Every Location In The Amazon Prime Series In Real Life

Prime Video's "Fallout" blew fans and franchise newbies alike away thanks to its faithful-yet-fresh take on the show's source material. While there are several differences between the series and "Fallout" games, the live-action adaptation captures the franchise's irreverent take on the post-apocalypse well, right down to the environment. Many aspects of the show's Wasteland are readily recognizable to anyone who plays the video games, which is impressive. But this level of fidelity no doubt posed a hefty challenge for the production. So, where did they shoot the show to capture such convincing imagery of a civilization in ruins?

While "Fallout" Season 1 takes place in California, the show actually features few physical Golden State locations. In fact, much of the show's location work was filmed in various places in New York, New Jersey, and Utah. Notable real-life places that can be seen on the show include the creepy abandoned Santa Monica Super Duper Mart where Snip Snip, the organ-harvesting Mister Handy (Matt Berry), plies its dreadful trade. Though obviously modified for the show, the location is a legitimate abandoned ShopRite store on Staten Island. Another, more recognizable real-life place is the Brooklyn Army Terminal, which the show reimagines as the Enclave base Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) and Dogmeat (Lana5) escape from.

The Brotherhood of Steel's impressive headquarters is Utah's own Wendover Airfield, which is something of a celebrity location in itself. The WWII-era airfield is now a museum, and has featured in movies like "Con Air," "Independence Day," "The Philadelphia Experience," and Ang Lee's "Hulk." Meanwhile, the iconic Red Rocket gas station that makes an appearance in the show was painstakingly constructed in Nyack, New York — in just three days, no less.