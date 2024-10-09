The Best LaKeith Stanfield Movies And Tv Shows, Ranked

LaKeith Stanfield made his cinematic debut in 2013's "Short Term 12" and quickly became one of Hollywood's most intriguing stars. It didn't take long for him to become a cinematic presence that you simply couldn't ignore. In just over a decade, Stanfield has proven himself as one of our greatest actors, lending his talents to over a dozen high-profile projects. Today, he boasts one Oscar nomination, and while he didn't take home the best supporting actor award, it wouldn't surprise us if he wins one by the end of the decade thanks to his immense work ethic and talent.

From gritty, auteur-driven indie dramas to big-budget ensembles, Stanfield has consistently made it clear that he can do it all. His versatility has made him a favorite for both critics and studio creatives. While speaking with GQ in 2013, he said that he's been part of so many projects due to his interest in creating a legacy for himself. "Every single movie you've ever seen me in is one for them, one for me," he said. "Let me put myself in a position to build up my own empire. So that one day maybe I might be like the next Disney.'

You don't just see Stanfield on the big screen, either. The actor has become a commanding presence on television, lending his talents to a few but mighty roles. As of this writing, Stanfield's legacy as an actor is still being written, so let's look back on some of his best projects to date.