Actors Who Went To Therapy Over Their Movies

Many know Lady Gaga for her career as a musician and hits like "Bad Romance" and "Born This Way," but moviegoers may recognize her from her breakout role in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born" alongside Bradley Cooper. Television audiences might also know the singer-turned-actress from her work on Seasons 5 and 6 of "American Horror Story," and in 2021, she appeared opposite Adam Driver in "House of Gucci" as Patrizia Reggiani.

Based on a real woman convicted of hiring two hitman to kill her husband, Maurizio Gucci, the role is another in a series of darker characters that Gaga has portrayed. In an interview with Variety, the musician said she "was always Patrizia" during production. "I always spoke in my accent," Gaga shared. "I was still living my life. I just lived it as her."

But this took a toll on Gaga, who needed mental health support while filming. "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming," Gaga continued. "I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me." She admitted that she may have taken her dedication to the role to an extreme, but recognized her reasons for doing it. "I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far," the actress stated. "And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own."