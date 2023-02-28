Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Steve Martin And Martin Short's On-Set Behavior

Most actors are lucky enough to get one iconic TV role in a lifetime. Selena Gomez now has two under her belt, with "Only Murders in the Building" becoming a streaming phenomenon. When Gomez appeared on the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast, she spoke incredibly highly of her co-stars. She stated, "It's so awesome working with Steve and Marty. They're just, I mean, they're brilliant. They're lovely, they're smart, they are always on time."

Gomez goes on to explain how being punctual is a big deal for her because she makes an effort to always be 10 minutes early whenever she has to be somewhere. But Steve Martin and Martin Short sound like a couple of stand-up guys, as Gomez goes on to say, "They're just lovely. I have the best time, and they're constantly doing bits. It's hysterical. I'm like, now I know all their bits, so I'm kind of like, 'Oh, here's the punchline.'"

Later in the interview, Gomez sounds like she had a really enjoyable time on the podcast, so hopefully, it's not the last time she swings by to discuss her Disney past. No doubt fans would love to hear more from her, but for now, they can look forward to "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 coming out in the near future.