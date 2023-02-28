Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Steve Martin And Martin Short's On-Set Behavior
It's become all the rage for TV shows to get their own podcasts, often with stars of the series in question to host them. They'll provide listeners with behind-the-scenes factoids about the making of the show and bring on guests from in front of or behind the camera to fill in any gaps of knowledge. "The Office" has a couple of podcasts to its name, and "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" recently got an auditory show of its own.
For fans of Disney sitcoms of the 2000s, "Wizards of Waverly Place" got a podcast hosted by former stars Jennifer Stone, who played Harper on the show, and David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo. The podcast only has a few episodes so far, but they dive into many aspects of production, and on episode 4, they even got Alex Russo herself, Selena Gomez, to stop by to chat. She provided an honest conversation about her time on the series and even spoke about her current gig on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and what it's like to work with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Selena Gomez is now in on all of their bits
Most actors are lucky enough to get one iconic TV role in a lifetime. Selena Gomez now has two under her belt, with "Only Murders in the Building" becoming a streaming phenomenon. When Gomez appeared on the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast, she spoke incredibly highly of her co-stars. She stated, "It's so awesome working with Steve and Marty. They're just, I mean, they're brilliant. They're lovely, they're smart, they are always on time."
Gomez goes on to explain how being punctual is a big deal for her because she makes an effort to always be 10 minutes early whenever she has to be somewhere. But Steve Martin and Martin Short sound like a couple of stand-up guys, as Gomez goes on to say, "They're just lovely. I have the best time, and they're constantly doing bits. It's hysterical. I'm like, now I know all their bits, so I'm kind of like, 'Oh, here's the punchline.'"
Later in the interview, Gomez sounds like she had a really enjoyable time on the podcast, so hopefully, it's not the last time she swings by to discuss her Disney past. No doubt fans would love to hear more from her, but for now, they can look forward to "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 coming out in the near future.