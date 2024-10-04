Small Details You Missed In Joker: Folie A Deux

Contains spoilers for "Joker: Folie à Deux"

2019's "Joker" hit the world like a hurricane, grossing over $1 billion at the box office and earning 11 Oscar nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, who dons the Joker moniker. Before the movie even came out, there were concerns it could inspire real-world violence. Of course, that never came to pass, but either way, the movie became a cultural sensation.

Five years later, we now have "Joker: Folie à Deux" to continue Arthur's story. Director Todd Phillips said previously he'd agree to return for the sequel under one condition — if it had the same thematic resonance as the first film. The movie does explore many intriguing themes, such as loving someone for who they pretend to be, rather than who they are. But it seems audiences are responding differently to the sequel than they did to the original. First reactions for "Joker: Folie à Deux" all suggest the same thing — that the movie is a major letdown, even to those who enjoyed the first film.

Regardless of one's thoughts or whether we wind up getting "Joker 3" now, there are plenty of hidden details to scour "Joker: Folie à Deux" for. There are even Easter eggs for fans of classic musicals, which is appropriate given the many musical numbers throughout the film. Regardless of its actual execution, it would appear this movie has plenty on its mind it wanted to convey.