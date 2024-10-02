Terrifier 3's Art The Clown Actor Reveals The First Ending Was 'Much Darker' - Exclusive Interview

Do you have any deleted scenes we might see on the Blu-ray that you're excited for people to check out?

Oh, I hope so. I mean, I know he deleted a lot of things that we did because he lets me play around a lot, so we do different takes on different things, and so I'm hoping a lot of that makes it to the deleted scenes. I'm hoping also he brings in the whole thing where you actually do see me almost vomiting on set because that was a very, very real thing. And as gross as it was for me, it was very funny too. I was like, everybody was hamming it up and just trying to get me to lose my lunch there. They're just like, "Come on, Dave." I'm like, "Oh guys." And I think it also just shows how much fun we have on set with each other that that's how we are. And so I hope that makes it into those extras.



How much are you able to improvise with these movies and was there anything in "Terrifier 3" that you improvised? Especially just considering that Art doesn't talk.

Oh yeah. When Damien wrote the first script, he didn't know me at the time, so he didn't know my style and how I like to just play around on set. And so when he wrote both '2' and '3,' he wrote a lot of scenes with that in mind that, "Okay, these are scenes where I'm just going to say the bare bones of what's happening." So it's kind of like what they do with "Curb Your Enthusiasm," but like, "Okay, here's the situation and here's what's around him and go." Art just plays.

And so that's what he does with a lot of these scenes and he just lets me play. The mall scene's a great example of that where I was just playing a lot with the kids and that was a lot of fun. I had so much fun doing that. And also the bar scene, he had that and he has me in there with some great film legends and he was like, "This is what I wrote, but you guys are the masters. Feel free to embellish as much as you want to, and we'll just roll film and see what happens." And that's what we did. So the four of us for two or three days just played and it was so much fun, especially Daniel Roebuck, he's a veteran stage actor as well, and he's such a great scene partner, especially with his background in comedy.

He understands how to be a great straight man and how to throw the joke to your scene partner. So he just kept on throwing things to me for me to just react off of and play around with, and it was pure magic for me. I had the most fun. That's my favorite week I've ever had on a set in my whole entire career. And Damien just trusts. He knows how to trust people, but he also knows what he wants too from the actors and what he wants from the scene. So he'll steer you back to where he needs to go. He knows how to rein me back when he needs to.

That's awesome, and that is such a great scene. Do you have any rituals for coming down a few notches after doing a particularly bloody sequence?

No. I can easily snap in and out of it. It's no big deal for me. I think that comes from my stage days because I would sometimes play multiple characters in the same production, and so sometimes I would have to argue with myself on stage, so I had to be able to switch back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, and so I have no problem just coming off of it. I'm usually, when I'm coming off of a kill, I'm usually checking in with my co-stars to make sure that they're okay. I want to make sure both physically and mentally that they are okay.