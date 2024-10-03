If Aubrey Plaza's Rio Really Is [SPOILER] Why Can't She Kill Agatha?

Contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" Season 1, Episode 4 — "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You"

The supernatural "Agatha All Along" puts Kathryn Hahn's delightfully evil "WandaVision" antagonist front and center, but it also features plenty of other interesting characters. One of the most fascinating is Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), who may turn out to be either Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) greatest ally — or her deadliest enemy. Fans may have thought that it's strange that an actor of Plaza's talent and stature would portray a seemingly random witch, and from the looks of it, said fans are right. Increasingly, it seems that Rio Vidal is more than meets the eye, and "If I Can't Reach You / Let My Song Teach You" continues to heavily hint that Rio's true identity might be far ... deadlier than just a powerful witch with a strange fascination toward Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

Let's assume that all the clues about Rio are indeed correct and she's the Marvel Cinematic Universe's personification of Death. If this is true, hey, amazing casting! However, it also raises a very particular question: Why is Rio unable to kill Agatha? This seems strange, especially if death is her entire deal. Let's take a look at the available evidence of Rio's true nature and the possible reasons behind her odd relationship with Agatha.