12 Easter Eggs Even Marvel Fans Missed In Agatha All Along Episodes 1 And 2
Contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" Episodes 1 and 2 — "Seekest Thou the Road" and "Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate"
January 2021 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a little bigger with the debut of "WandaVision," the first of the franchise's Disney+ shows and arguably still one of the best and most tantalizing MCU entries on the TV side of things. But while fans tuned in week to week to learn more about what was really going on with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Westview, the true breakout character was an offbeat woman named Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), who turned out to be the comic book character, Agatha Harkness.
With Hahn's comedic sensibilities and an absolute banger of a personal theme song in "Agatha All Along," Marvel realized there was more to Agatha to explore. Her own spinoff was soon announced, and while it went through myriad name changes like "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" and "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," it landed at where it all began — "Agatha All Along."
Much like "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" starts with the titular character within a TV show, only this time it's a "True Detective"-esque drama rather than a cheeky sitcom. But even in just the first two episodes, there's plenty for viewers to sink their teeth into, setting the stage for all the things we'd want out of a Agatha Harkness spinoff. From comic book references to potential foreshadowing, here are all the "Agatha All Along" Episodes 1 and 2 Easter eggs to know about.
What is the song Agatha sings in the beginning of Episode 1?
"Agatha All Along" doesn't waste any time with the Easter eggs, as Episode 1 opens with Agnes O'Connor, the prestige crime drama version of Agatha Harkness, humming a tune. It may not ring any bells at first, but it soon becomes apparent this song will come up repeatedly throughout the show. The track in question is "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who also wrote all of the catchy jingles for "WandaVision."
The song isn't just a gag; it's also a catchy earworm. The first time we hear the full song, it's actually more of a variant — a folk rock iteration befitting a crime drama show. Later, we hear the proper witchy chant, but those who attended or paid attention to this year's D23 Expo already had a good idea of what to expect.
That's where Kathryn Hahn and much of the main cast took to the stage to perform their spookier version of "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," which is what we hear in Episode 2. This is also the episode in which viewers learn that Agatha can have her powers restored by traveling down the Witches' Road, so with Agatha humming it in the first episode, it appears a part of her has already been trying to escape her TV-centric imprisonment.
Andrew Ugo is a secret Marvel reference
When Agatha's in her "True Detective" mode on Episode 1, she's investigating the murder of a Jane Doe. The woman checked out a library book before her death, which just so happens to be called "Dialogue and Rhetoric: Known History of Learning and Debate." Her witch's sense must be tingling, as she realizes that the first letter of each word in the title spells out "Darkhold."
Audiences should already know the truth about the Darkhold from "WandaVision," as it's initially in Agatha's possession and allows her to manipulate Wanda. However, Wanda takes control of the powerful, magical book and tries to use it to dreamwalk in her quest to get new children from another universe in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
Agatha has also circled the name of the book's author — Andrew Ugo. The name's actually an anagram for "Wundagore," the mountain where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda fight. Wanda eventually obliterates the Darkhold Castle at the top of the mountain, in turn destroying every Darkhold copy across the multiverse and sacrificing her own life in the process. An "Agatha All Along" trailer seemingly confirmed Wanda's death, making her the Jane Doe at the center of Agatha's case. The question moving forward is: Will Wanda stay dead?
Skeleton Crew: Stephen King Easter egg or Marvel deep cut?
This next Easter egg is open to a few different interpretations. At one point on Episode 1, we're shown a large hardback copy of Stephen King's "Skeleton Crew." On one hand, it could merely be the creepy Marvel show giving a shoutout to the prolific horror author. However, one story in that collection is "Gramma," which has a witch grandmother character who seeks to possess the body of her grandson after death. It's an appropriately spooky story for "Agatha All Along" to invoke.
Then again, the Skeleton Crew is also the name of a Marvel Comics team of villains. It was founded by Red Skull and had various members over time, like Crossbones, Blackwing, and Mother Night. Given the team's connection to Red Skull and how he's a non-factor on "Agatha All Along," it seems unlikely this crew would pop up here, but it may just be a reference for diehard Marvel fans.
"Skeleton Crew" is also the title for a new "Star Wars" series coming out later this year. It may be the most cynical interpretation, but "Skeleton Crew" being displayed on "Agatha All Along" could just be a bit of corporate synergy to promote other Disney+ projects.
Who is Nicholas Scratch in Agatha All Along?
There was plenty of talk about whether the MCU would introduce the comic book character Nicholas Scratch in "WandaVision," with Agatha's pet rabbit being named Señor Scratchy. The reference didn't really go beyond that, but now, "Agatha All Along" is doubling down on potentially introducing Agatha's son. "Seekest Thou the Road" sees Agatha enter a child's bedroom while she's still playing detective. The room contains trophies for her missing child — Nicholas Scratch — as well as a rabbit statue, further hinting at a connection between the pet and her son.
Scratch is, indeed, Agatha's son in the comics. He's also a skilled magic user who oversees life at New Salem, Colorado. Agatha leaves this community to try to be normal and actually becomes a nanny to Reed and Sue Richards' son, Franklin. Scratch sends witches after Agatha to bring her back to stand trial, but through his actions, the town ends up banishing him to the Dark Realm.
Clearly, if Nick Scratch is going to show up in the MCU, that backstory will require changing. Right now, the most likely candidate for being Scratch in the flesh is the unnamed Teen (Joe Locke). He's unable to tell Agatha anything about himself, and he even mentions that his mother has passed away. With Agatha missing a son and Teen at least believing his mother's dead, it would make sense for them to fill in each other's blanks.
Who is the Teen in Agatha All Along, really?
Nicholas Scratch is merely one possibility to be the Teen's true identity, and it may be a bit of a stretch in all honesty. It's clear there are higher forces at play that prevent the Teen from saying his name or even revealing any backstory about himself to Agatha. Right now, the prevailing theory seems to be that the Teen will wind up being Billy Maximoff, who dons the superhero moniker of Wiccan.
Billy has already been introduced into the MCU on "WandaVision" as Wanda's conjured son. He appears, still very much as a young child, in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but many assume he'll come back in some way as part of the Young Avengers, which was finally set up in "The Marvels" with a scene in which Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) recruits Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a new team. Wiccan is part of that line-up in the comics, so it makes sense for him to enter the fray at some point.
All things are possible with the multiverse and magic, so there's no shortage of explanations for how the Teen could be Billy. Additionally, Billy has a boyfriend in the comics, and we see the Teen's boyfriend try to call him in Episode 2. All signs appear to point to the Teen being Wiccan, but those clues could easily be red herrings to throw viewers off.
The time 3:33 in Episode 1, explained
In Episode 1, when Agatha interrogates the Teen, there's a clock in the room, and as the scene goes on, the clock is perpetually stuck at 3:33. This could be a reference to numerology, where 333 is the "Angel number" — basically any number that repeats itself in sequence. These are seen as numbers sent from the angel realm, indicating that someone is watching over you.
For "Agatha All Along," this might mean there's someone watching over Agatha, although whether it's a benevolent or malevolent force remains to be seen. As far as 333 specifically, it's usually connected to creativity and femininity. There's definitely plenty of feminine energy in "Agatha All Along," as the titular character assembles a coven of powerful witches to aid her down the Witches' Road. Plus, the number 3 on its own is often associated with good luck, as in the phrase "Third time's the charm."
333 is also half of 666, referred to in the Bible as "the number of the Beast" and associated in popular culture with the Devil. It was rumored throughout the run of "WandaVision" that Mephisto — Marvel's version of Satan, although distinct from Lucifer himself – was a shoo-in to appear, although he never did. But with so much witchiness permeating "Agatha All Along" so far, that number may just have significance later.
The dates in Episode 1 might mean more than you think
The main clue in Agatha's Jane Doe case is initially a library card indicating when "Dialogue and Rhetoric: Known History of Learning and Debate" was checked out of the New Jersey library. Wanda's name eventually populates the October 13 spot, but there are plenty of other blank ones above it on the card. They could be completely random, or they may be clever Easter eggs to signify important dates relevant to "Agatha All Along."
February 16 is the birthday of Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda/Scarlet Witch. Jack Kirby, who created Scarlet Witch with Stan Lee, also gets a birthday shoutout on the card, as he was born on August 28. Next up, June 2 could have a few different meanings. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was born on June 2, and Agnes mentions on "WandaVision" that her anniversary with her husband Ralph is the same date. Interestingly, Bridget Bishop, the first woman executed during the Salem witch trials, was put on trial on June 2, 1692.
December 28 is Stan Lee's birthday and has been dubbed as Marvel Day. January 21 is perhaps the hardest to pin down, but "WandaVision" did debut in January 2021, so it could be referencing the month and year it came out (although the show itself premiered on January 15). Finally, Wanda's name appearing on October 13 refers to the date when she took control of the Darkhold.
Who is Lilia Calderu? The dead Marvel witch, explained
In order for Agatha and the Teen to access the Witches' Road, they need a full coven. According to witch rules, there always have to be some nearby, and the first one they visit is Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), a witch skilled in divination. LuPone shared her main impressions of the character with Entertainment Weekly after doing some research, saying, "She's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair."
She's definitely a looker throughout her brief Marvel history, first appearing in 1973's "Marvel Premiere" #12 from writers Steve Englehart and Mike Friedrich along with artists Frank Brunner, Gaspar Saladino, and Glynis Wein. Lilia is introduced to Doctor Strange in the issue but is promptly killed by a living gargoyle. She's only had a handful of other appearances in the comics, so she's not exactly the most recognizable sorceress for "Agatha All Along" to pull from.
But Lilia does have a comics connection to the Book of Cagliostro, and seduces Doctor Strange to retrieve it from Mordo. In 2007's "Mystic Arcana Scarlet Witch" #1 from Jeff Parker and Juan Santacruz, Lilia says her family has been tasked with protecting the Book of Cagliostro, and it's also here that she meets Wanda as a child and can already tell she's going to become a powerful witch one day. The Book of Cagliostro appears in the first "Doctor Strange" movie, where it's stolen by Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), so her inclusion could be yet another reference to the MCU's previous explorations of magic.
Who is Jennifer Kale in Episode 2?
Jennifer Kale was one of the Marvel characters we wanted to see on "Agatha All Along." She's played by Sasheer Zamata and has a bit more to pull from in the comics than Lilia Calderu. She's introduced in 1972's "Fear" #11, from Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler, where the story sees Jennifer and her brother Andy perform a conjuration spell and end up inadvertently summoning the Nether-Spawn. Not realizing they're now being hunted, Man-Thing enters the picture to protect them, and by the end, they form a friendship with the swamp creature.
Jennifer has other adventures with Man-Thing and ends up having storylines with Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and X-Force as well. Daniel Drumm kills Jennifer in "New Avengers" #31, from Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos, but gets resurrected some time later, only this time with half of her face missing.
Hollywood Elite spoke with Zamata about what fans can expect out of Jennifer on this show, and she promised some big things. "There's quite an arc for my character," Zamata said. "Jennifer Kale, her journey is about trusting other people, trusting other witches." Could that journey involve a similar death and resurrection? It's just too bad that a proper team-up with Man-Thing, introduced in "Werewolf by Night," may be too far out of the realm of possibility.
Who is Lorna Wu based on in the Marvel universe?
Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) is the third witch Agatha seeks out to join her coven. She also has a history in Marvel Comics working for the Hong Kong Police Force, which is likely what she refers to when she mentions being an ex-cop. Alice's driving force for joining the coven is to find out what happened to her mother, Lorna Wu, of the rock band Lorna Wu and the Coral Shore.
Lorna Wu is based off August Wu from the comics. It's unclear why she received a name change (or if she'll be called August later in the show), but August Wu of the Coral Shore is a powerful witch and magical guardian over Hong Kong. She has a daughter, Alice Gulliver, with her husband, Adam Gulliver, a regular human being. August is killed by a demonic entity, and when Alice becomes a cop, she tries to find her killer, even working alongside Scarlet Witch for a time.
That motivation has been largely transferred to "Agatha All Along," only on the show, Lorna Wu went missing after going down the Witches' Road. Alice may just find the answers she's looking for as the season goes on.
Salem's Seven are actually Agatha's... grandchildren?
Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) warns Agatha that Salem's Seven will come for her at sundown, which is a big reason why she's in such a hurry to assemble her coven and get to the Witches' Road. The Seven, indeed, appear at sundown as seven hooded figures. We don't really get a good look at them except for the burned face of one member, likely referencing the "witches" burned in the Salem trials.
But these may not be random bad guys, as they're technically Agatha's grandchildren in the comics. Nicholas Scratch actually sends Salem's Seven to retrieve Agatha after she starts taking care of Franklin Richards. Their presence further bolsters the idea that Scratch will appear at some point in "Agatha All Along." Agatha knows they're coming throughout Episode 2: she sees various animals, like a crow and rat, prior to their proper introduction, a sure sign that their arrival is imminent.
The wraiths prove themselves formidable in their brief appearance so far, almost taking out the Teen. But the Witches' Road has been established as incredibly treacherous, so the coven's worries are only just beginning.
Agatha All Along is haunted by The Wizard of Oz
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) says in "Deadpool and Wolverine" that "The Wizard of Oz" did the multiverse best, and the MCU isn't done with the allusions to that classic work just yet. There's the whole idea of how the witches need to go down a special road, much like the Yellow Brick Road. Additionally, Agatha calls the Teen "Toto" in Episode 2, which is the name of Dorothy's dog. Not only does "The Wizard of Oz" deal with alternate realities, which are the cornerstone of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, but it famously features witches — making it natural for "Agatha All Along" to call "Oz" to mind.
A reference to "The Wizard of Oz" being a small detail in "Deadpool and Wolverine" and now appearing in "Agatha All Along" is no coincidence. "Over the Rainbow" plays at the end of "Werewolf by Night," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" sees Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) walk down a yellow brick road at one point. Recently, the working title for the upcoming "Vision Quest" series was revealed to be none other than "Tin Man."
Deadpool might have been onto something. "The Wizard of Oz" truly did the multiverse best, so it's no wonder Marvel continually pays homage to it. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising if someone eventually refers to Doctor Doom as "the man behind the curtain" in "Avengers: Secret Wars."