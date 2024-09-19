12 Easter Eggs Even Marvel Fans Missed In Agatha All Along Episodes 1 And 2

Contains spoilers for "Agatha All Along" Episodes 1 and 2 — "Seekest Thou the Road" and "Circle Sewn with Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate"

January 2021 saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a little bigger with the debut of "WandaVision," the first of the franchise's Disney+ shows and arguably still one of the best and most tantalizing MCU entries on the TV side of things. But while fans tuned in week to week to learn more about what was really going on with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in Westview, the true breakout character was an offbeat woman named Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), who turned out to be the comic book character, Agatha Harkness.

With Hahn's comedic sensibilities and an absolute banger of a personal theme song in "Agatha All Along," Marvel realized there was more to Agatha to explore. Her own spinoff was soon announced, and while it went through myriad name changes like "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" and "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries," it landed at where it all began — "Agatha All Along."

Much like "WandaVision," "Agatha All Along" starts with the titular character within a TV show, only this time it's a "True Detective"-esque drama rather than a cheeky sitcom. But even in just the first two episodes, there's plenty for viewers to sink their teeth into, setting the stage for all the things we'd want out of a Agatha Harkness spinoff. From comic book references to potential foreshadowing, here are all the "Agatha All Along" Episodes 1 and 2 Easter eggs to know about.