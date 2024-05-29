Rings Of Power Season 2's New Bombshell May Solve Season 1's Biggest Mystery

On the morning of May 29, news broke (via Vanity Fair) that Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 features the one and only Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear ("No Time to Die," "Black Mirror"). The setting for this character in the story is also another major hint that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) is, indeed, Gandalf. And while nothing is definitive, as we'll see in a moment, the hints and nods are really starting to pile up.

This will be the first time Tolkien's enigmatic Bombadil is brought to life on the silver screen. Both Peter Jackson and Ralph Bakshi opted to cut the jocular Wizard from their "Lord of the Rings" adaptations, as he doesn't add much to the primary plot and is, honestly, a tough individual to translate to a visual setting.

Nevertheless, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have decided to dive headlong into the whimsical, overpowered, and kind of trippy Bombadil experience. The decision to pair him up with the Istar is an interesting choice, too. By the end of Season 1, we know that Weyman's character is one of Tolkien's Wizards, and his big entrance and confused look already reminded many of Gandalf the Grey. His line to Nori (Markella Kavenagh), telling her to "follow her nose," offers another hint that the Stranger was that Wizard, in particular.

And yet, heading into Season 2, there was still the lingering possibility that Weyman's Wizard could be one of another famous pair of magic-wielding beings in Tolkien's literature. He might have been (and still might be, even if the hope is faint) a Blue Wizard.