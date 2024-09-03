How Many Wizards Are In Lord Of The Rings & Who Are They?

There are five named Wizards in J.R.R. Tolkien's writings: Saruman, Gandalf, Radagast, Alatar, and Pallando. We say "named," because in the book "Unfinished Tales," which has many different drafts and interactions of Tolkien's writings, the author describes the Order of the Wizards, stating, "Of this Order the number is unknown; but of those that came to the North of Middle-earth, where there was most hope [...] the chiefs were five." Saruman reinforces this concept with proper noun usage in "The Two Towers," when he accuses Gandalf of wanting the staffs of "the Five Wizards."

This clarification and use of the uppercase is important. After all, wizards are nothing new in fantasy storytelling. Tolkien's Wizards are different, though. The five named Wizards are a unique group of individuals who are singularly created by putting specially chosen Maiar (basically angelic spirits) into physical bodies. Once in this incarnate and limited form, they are sent to Middle-earth and tasked with missions, all of which focus on resisting Sauron. We don't know what exactly happens to the Wizards after their assignments are either complete or they have failed, but presumably they cease to exist in their embodied state, returning to their Maiar form. This unique makeup means the Wizards cannot reproduce, train, or otherwise "make" more of their kind.

Tolkien explains in the book "Unfinished Tales" that the translation "Wizard" is useful in the sense that it indicates wisdom. However, he adds that the term "is not perhaps happy, since the Heren Istarion or 'Order of Wizards' was quite distinct from the 'wizards' and 'magicians' of later legend." Tolkien's writings also indicate that these Wizards have varying power levels, with Gandalf appearing as one of the more timid of the brood despite having the greatest power.