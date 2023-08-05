Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield Suggests His Marvel Tenure Is Far From Over

Andrew Garfield spent the better part of 2021 playing Werewolf, denying any rumor suggesting his return as Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While everyone knows how that ended, the actor is taking a much less subtle approach to his superhero future, teasing that his "Spider-Man" story continues one way or another.

In an interview for the official art book, "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie," Garfield stated, "The story never ends, whether we film it or not," regarding his version of Spider-Man. "There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. That's endless potential with this character and all the different interactions. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

This isn't the first time Garifeld weighed in on the future of his Spider-Man, praising director Jon Watts for what he accomplished with "No Way Home" and sticking to the idea that, regardless of if they film it, the stories and characters for all three will live on. As for how he envisions his character's story continuing, Garfield said that "No Way Home" changed Peter 3's life, reinvigorating his desire to be a hero after the death of Gwen Stacy. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling — the purpose of his life."