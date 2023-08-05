Spider-Man: Andrew Garfield Suggests His Marvel Tenure Is Far From Over
Andrew Garfield spent the better part of 2021 playing Werewolf, denying any rumor suggesting his return as Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While everyone knows how that ended, the actor is taking a much less subtle approach to his superhero future, teasing that his "Spider-Man" story continues one way or another.
In an interview for the official art book, "Spider-Man: No Way Home — The Art of the Movie," Garfield stated, "The story never ends, whether we film it or not," regarding his version of Spider-Man. "There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. That's endless potential with this character and all the different interactions. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."
This isn't the first time Garifeld weighed in on the future of his Spider-Man, praising director Jon Watts for what he accomplished with "No Way Home" and sticking to the idea that, regardless of if they film it, the stories and characters for all three will live on. As for how he envisions his character's story continuing, Garfield said that "No Way Home" changed Peter 3's life, reinvigorating his desire to be a hero after the death of Gwen Stacy. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling — the purpose of his life."
Will we get The Amazing Spider-Man 3?
Since the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, there's been an online resurgence of "Amazing Spider-Man" fans, with many thinking Andrew Garfield plays the most comics-accurate Spider-Man. They would love nothing more than to see him return for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" or whatever multiversal project Marvel Studios is cooking up, and it sounds like Garfield is also game to return.
"I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right," Garfield told Variety when asked if he's open to returning to "Spider-Man" after the positive reception of "No Way Home." "Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."
Unfortunately, the right opportunity hasn't presented itself yet, as there are no confirmed plans for Garfield's "Spider-Man" return. However, the possibilities are endless. He's already been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once, and with the Multiverse Saga ongoing, Garfield theoretically could appear in something like "Avengers: Secret Wars." The "Venom" universe will also need a Spider-Man eventually, but that may be a tough sell for Garfield, given his acting caliber and the reception of those films. Of course, Sony's "Spider-Verse" movies open the door for any Spider-Man to return in animated form, so that may be the best option.