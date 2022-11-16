Andrew Garfield Approached Spider-Man: No Way Home As A Buddy Movie About Brotherhood

Last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was, by far, one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. Not only was it the third film in the Tom Holland-led franchise — following 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" — but it saw the return of characters from previous "Spider-Man" franchises. This included Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn, Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon, Electro. But while those characters were confirmed to return via the film's trailers, it was the rampant rumors that previous Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be showing up that really had fans ready to flood theaters.

Fans' anticipation paid off, as it turns out that the rumors were totally true — Garfield and Maguire did show up as alternate versions of Peter Parker. It got people talking, to say the least — and had people confronting Garfield about his long history of denying that he was in the film. But once the film was out, Garfield could talk openly about his experience returning to the character and acting alongside Holland and Maguire.

In a recent interview, Garfield opened up even more about the experience — including how he approached the performance.