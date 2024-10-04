Every Christmas Family Guy Episode, Ranked

Some sitcoms specialize in Thanksgiving episodes, while others excel with their Halloween episodes. "Family Guy" is known for its inventive Christmas episodes, with its only strong competition being its own sister sitcom, "American Dad!" Over the decades, the Griffins have experienced everything from a striking Lois to a disastrous trip away from home for the holidays to a frantic trip to the North Pole. There has been the occasional musical number, the occasional swipe at the cookie-cutter conformity of holiday episodes at large — and plenty of pop culture references, of course.

Underneath it all, however, lies a sense of togetherness, joy, and even affection that rarely comes out in other episodes that comprise the show's colossal 20-plus season run. But which Christmas episodes of "Family Guy" are like a warm hug from Santa Claus — and which ones are like eating fruitcake someone found on the bottom of Quagmire's (Seth MacFarlane) sock drawer? Here's every Christmas episode of the show that has aired of this writing, and how they rank.