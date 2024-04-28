Why Patrick Warburton's Parents Hate His Work On Family Guy

Patrick Warburton has reached entertainment icon status, with an unmistakable voice and a list of strong acting credits miles long. From "Seinfeld" to "The Emperor's New Groove," he's known the world over for a range of productions aimed at multiple demographics. One of his most notable is "Family Guy," where he has voiced Joe Swanson since 1999. Though there was one scene that Warburton refused to do, he seems to have a good relationship with the show. At the same time, it's no exaggeration to say that his parents absolutely hate it.

During the "Family Guy" 25th Anniversary Celebration at PaleyFest 2024, Warburton explained that both of his parents are incredibly religious, with his father almost becoming a monk once upon a time. Thus, their more conservative beliefs have clashed with the risque, envelope-pushing nature of "Family Guy." "My mother belonged to the American Television Council and they were trying to get the show canceled," he recalled. Ironically, he noted that he was supporting his folks with his "Family Guy" money at the time. "She tried to get me to sign the petition," Warburton added (via People).

Despite his family's feelings on "Family Guy," Warburton doesn't feel that the show's content is worth getting up in arms over.