Why Patrick Warburton's Parents Hate His Work On Family Guy
Patrick Warburton has reached entertainment icon status, with an unmistakable voice and a list of strong acting credits miles long. From "Seinfeld" to "The Emperor's New Groove," he's known the world over for a range of productions aimed at multiple demographics. One of his most notable is "Family Guy," where he has voiced Joe Swanson since 1999. Though there was one scene that Warburton refused to do, he seems to have a good relationship with the show. At the same time, it's no exaggeration to say that his parents absolutely hate it.
During the "Family Guy" 25th Anniversary Celebration at PaleyFest 2024, Warburton explained that both of his parents are incredibly religious, with his father almost becoming a monk once upon a time. Thus, their more conservative beliefs have clashed with the risque, envelope-pushing nature of "Family Guy." "My mother belonged to the American Television Council and they were trying to get the show canceled," he recalled. Ironically, he noted that he was supporting his folks with his "Family Guy" money at the time. "She tried to get me to sign the petition," Warburton added (via People).
Despite his family's feelings on "Family Guy," Warburton doesn't feel that the show's content is worth getting up in arms over.
Warburton doesn't think people should take Family Guy's comedy too seriously
Throughout the years, "Family Guy" characters have gone too far on numerous occasions, making the program rather divisive. Considering the subject matter of some jokes, it's a wonder the Warburtons' wish hasn't come true and the show hasn't been canceled for good. In the eyes of Patrick Warburton, though, "Family Guy" and its many line-crossing moments aren't worth getting angry over in the grand scheme of things.
Speaking with People at PaleyFest, Warburton explained that, at the end of the day, "Family Guy" is just a satirical show. "A lot of people actually who really don't get satire and just find themselves offended with everything," he said, going on to praise the Seth MacFarlane-created series for its ability to use satire effectively, taking full advantage of its unique position in terms of comedy mediums. "Cartoon satire can say things that nobody else can, whether it be in live action or on a stage or whatnot."
"Family Guy" is graphic, offensive, and sometimes difficult to get through, but it's a television cornerstone all the same. For as hard as the Warburtons and others push against it, it stands to reason it'll stick around in all of its crass glory for many more years to come, while likely adding to the already lengthy list of deleted "Family Guy" scenes we'll never see on TV along the way.