A Dark Family Guy Theory 'Proves' Peter Is Not Meg, Stewie & Chris' Real Dad

"Family Guy" has never been afraid to get a little (OK, a lot) dark every week. It's a show where characters can be casually murdered onscreen, then brought back to life after a commercial break, after all. These are characters who always go too far, and they're not ashamed to admit it. But some changes — the deaths of important characters, the birth of others, and Peter Griffin's (Seth MacFarlane) many changes in occupation — have stayed.

This fluid storytelling landscape makes "Family Guy" ideal territory for fan theories that give the show darker-than-usual twists, as evinced by u/MatildeLover128 on the "Family Guy" subreddit. He posits that Peter isn't the biological father of any of the children he's raising. Aside from Meg (Mila Kunis) being Stan Thompson's daughter — which is spoken of during Season 3's "Screwed the Pooch," MatildeLover128 suggests that Chris (Seth Green) and Dr. Hartman are biologically related, and Stewie (MacFarlane again) is the son of a pornographic actor from the adult film Lois starred in, "The Quest for Fur." An actor on the set is shown to sound and look exactly like Stewie, after all.

"The reason why I came up with this theory is because of the House of Peters episode where all of his donated children look so much like him. Also, Peter is known to do stupid things to irritate Lois which results her in cheating on him," u/MatildeLover128 explained on Reddit. While some of these details are supported by the ever-flexible timeline of "Family Guy," other parts of the theory are demonstrably proven to be false.