The Best Family Guy Episodes (For People Who Hate Family Guy)

Over the past two decades, numerous adult animated television shows have come and gone, with only a small handful sticking around for the long haul. Despite being canceled twice, Seth MacFarlane's "Family Guy" is one of these rare shows that has withstood the test of time to remain a small-screen favorite. At the time of this writing, the series is up to an impressive 22 seasons with over 400 episodes to its credit, and it stands to reason that the Griffin family and their Quahog companions aren't going to disappear from the airwaves anytime soon.

But even though "Family Guy" remains a pop culture staple recognized the world over, not everyone has become a fan. Between its frequent cutaway gags, topical references, crass and occasionally graphic jokes, and moments where its characters take things a little bit too far, it's understandable why many haven't hopped on the bandwagon. At the same time, throughout its time on TV, the show has released more than a few episodes that even its biggest detractors should be able to get some enjoyment out of.

For those who hate "Family Guy," here are five episodes of the series that are worthy of even your time.