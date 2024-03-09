The Best Family Guy Episodes (For People Who Hate Family Guy)
Over the past two decades, numerous adult animated television shows have come and gone, with only a small handful sticking around for the long haul. Despite being canceled twice, Seth MacFarlane's "Family Guy" is one of these rare shows that has withstood the test of time to remain a small-screen favorite. At the time of this writing, the series is up to an impressive 22 seasons with over 400 episodes to its credit, and it stands to reason that the Griffin family and their Quahog companions aren't going to disappear from the airwaves anytime soon.
But even though "Family Guy" remains a pop culture staple recognized the world over, not everyone has become a fan. Between its frequent cutaway gags, topical references, crass and occasionally graphic jokes, and moments where its characters take things a little bit too far, it's understandable why many haven't hopped on the bandwagon. At the same time, throughout its time on TV, the show has released more than a few episodes that even its biggest detractors should be able to get some enjoyment out of.
For those who hate "Family Guy," here are five episodes of the series that are worthy of even your time.
Blue Harvest (Season 6, Episode 1)
A widespread favorite among "Family Guy" fans, Season 6, Episode 1, "Blue Harvest," is an all-around fun watch. The episode kicks off with the Griffin family stuck at home during a power outage, prompting the titular patriarch Peter (MacFarlane) to retell the story of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." In the blink of an eye, viewers are transported to a faithful yet "Family Guy"-ified take on director George Lucas' 1977 classic, complete with cutaways, crude humor, and the show's cast as the film's characters.
"Blue Harvest" proved to be a resounding success, resulting in parody episodes for "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back" and "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." These episodes, Season 8's "Something, Something Dark Side" and Season 9's "It's a Trap!," complete the "Laugh It Up, Fuzzball" trilogy, with plenty of laughs and deep-cut "Star Wars" references for viewers to enjoy.
All of these episodes are great, but as the first of the bunch, "Blue Harvest" sets the tone for the entire trilogy and is therefore a prime entry point for any "Star Wars"-loving non-"Family Guy" fan.
Three Kings (Season 7, Episode 15)
Keeping in line with the love "Family Guy" has for a good parody episode, next up is Season 7, Episode 15, "Three Kings." This is an anthology episode hosted by Peter as he takes viewers through three tales directly inspired by the works of author Stephen King and their film counterparts. It parodies "Stand By Me," featuring Peter and his pals Cleveland Brown (Mike Henry), Joe Swanson (Patrick Warburton), and Glenn Quagmire (MacFarlane), "Misery," centered on Stewie (MacFarlane) and Brian Griffin (MacFarlane), and "The Shawshank Redemption," starring Peter, Cleveland, and Carter Pewterschmidt (MacFarlane).
Much like "Blue Harvest," "Three Kings" does a commendable job adapting the source material while infusing it with all of the elements that make "Family Guy," well, "Family Guy." The humor lands, the characters are well cast, and, perhaps most importantly, the goofiness doesn't overshadow these rather dark King stories. The spirits of all three are very much retained. All of that is to say that if you're a fan of King's works and even their respective film adaptations, it's certainly in your best interest to give "Three Kings" a try.
And Then There Were Fewer (Season 9, Episode 1)
As evidenced by the recent support for films like "Knives Out" and its sequel, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," there's still a place in the modern media landscape for whodunnits. Considering how long it has been on the air, it's no surprise that "Family Guy" has dabbled in the genre, and it does a pretty solid job of doing so. In the first episode of Season 9, titled "And Then There Were Fewer," audiences are treated to a funny yet tense spin on Agatha Christie's influential mystery novel "And Then There Were None."
"And Then There Were Fewer" includes a host of main "Family Guy" characters, from the Griffins to the wooden-limbed Seamus (MacFarlane), as a night at James Woods' (James Woods) mansion takes a dark turn. Quagmire's girlfriend, Stephanie (Alex Borstein), is suddenly killed by an unknown perpetrator, leaving the remaining Quahog residents to not only root out the individual responsible but stay alive in an isolated mansion. "Family Guy" elements aside, "And Then There Were Fewer" is an entertaining piece of TV with plenty of surprising twists, turns, revelations, and, of course, jokes.
The Simpsons Guy (Season 13, Episode 1)
Just ahead of "Family Guy" in the realm of adult animated sitcoms is "The Simpsons." Debuting in 1989 and still going strong, the series has become nothing short of a cultural cornerstone, the likes of which the genre had never seen before. All of its characters are memorable; it's jam-packed with iconic quotes and moments; and it has featured seemingly every guest star one could imagine. It's no surprise, then, that it and "Family Guy" once crossed over to create one of the biggest event episodes in cartoon history.
Season 13's premiere episode, "The Simpsons Guy," brings the Simpsons and the Griffins together for the first time. The latter family travels to the town of Springfield, where Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and Peter become fast friends (until they disagree over their taste in beer), Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) and Stewie get up to all kinds of mischief, and more. Even if "Family Guy" isn't necessarily your cup of tea, witnessing a crossover between it and fellow animation giant "The Simpsons" is something special. In a similar vein, if you're one of the countless "Simpsons" fans out there, this episode is more than worth a watch.
PeTerminator (Season 19, Episode 13)
One of the longest-running story elements on "Family Guy" is Stewie's fascination with killing his mother, Lois (Alex Borstein). He has been dedicated to this cause since the show's first episode, coming up with scheme after scheme in hopes of finally accomplishing his goal. Unfortunately for him, his plans are either ineffective or completely blow up in his face. One such idea is the crux of an entire episode, Season 19, Episode 13, "PeTerminator," which, unsurprisingly, parodies the "Terminator" science fiction franchise.
Stewie is upset with Lois after she serves him broccoli for dinner, leading him to create a robot to destroy her once and for all. In a surprise twist, though, the T-800-like android — resembling Peter, of all people — travels through time and attempts to kill Stewie instead of Lois. Thanks to this unexpected development, Stewie and Brian have to travel to the future to get to the bottom of the matter. It's another fan-favorite Stewie and Brian episode, filled with gags and references galore as well as a clear appreciation for "The Terminator." A non-"Family Guy" fan can have plenty of fun with this one, and someone with a love for the "Terminator" saga will enjoy it even more.