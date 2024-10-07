The 10 Biggest Movie Star Affairs Of All Time (And How They Got Caught)

Even in 2024, celebrity romances make up some of the hottest gossip in the entertainment industry. While actors may always spark dating rumors just from having incredible on-screen chemistry with their scene partners, some famous co-stars really enjoyed kissing each other, enough to pursue romances off-camera. Sadly, not all these star-studded trysts have had happy endings, as the heights of celebrity fame can often lead to temptations and infidelity that threaten seemingly happy relationships.

These 10 iconic movie star couples may have fallen in love for legitimate reasons, but their relationships came to an end when one party betrayed the trust of the other, only to be caught and have their dirty laundry aired in the public eye. With that kind of scrutiny on them, one can't help but feel sorry for some of these complicated relationships, although in many cases the cheater deserves very little sympathy, even from fans. Some of these famous Hollywood flings even ignited when two movie actors pursued each other while committed to other partners or spouses themselves, resulting in a pretty messy yet all too relatable start to relationships that in some cases lasted for a while.

From a legendary romantic rendezvous in the Golden Age of Hollywood to the tabloid drama that could make or break an actor's entire career, these are the most memorable affairs involving movie stars, some of which still weigh on the individual parties' reputations to this day.