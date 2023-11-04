Angelina Jolie's Tragic True Life Story

Angelina Jolie was raised by her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, after her parents separated when Jolie was less than a year old. "I grew up with my mom and my brother. [My father] was around occasionally for holidays or birthdays, and we had bits of time," Jolie told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "There are pictures of me with him because his bits of time with me tended to be in front of the press."

When Jolie began acting, she used her middle name as her stage name because she didn't want opportunities simply because she was Jon Voight's daughter. "I might never have known if I was being treated a certain way because it was me or because as soon as they were introduced to me, they connected me with my dad," Jolie told The New York Times. Jolie and her father briefly reconciled while filming "Lara Croft Tomb Raider," but their relationship deteriorated once again, and she legally removed their shared surname.

It was only after the dissolution of her marriage to Brad Pitt that the father and daughter reconciled — for her children's sake. "He's been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time," Jolie told Vanity Fair. "I had to do a therapy meeting last night, and he was just around." Although they have developed a new relationship through Voight's grandchildren, Jolie still avoids certain topics when it comes to her father. "We don't really talk politics well," Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter, "[but] we talk art very well."