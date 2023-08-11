American Pickers: Mike Wolfe & Frank Fritz's Tearful Reunion Explained

During Memorial Day weekend, former "American Pickers" co-hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz met up with one another for the first time since news of a feud between the two of them started circulating.

Drama over Fritz's role on History's antique buying reality show began when he suddenly disappeared from "American Pickers" partway through Season 21. At first he explained that health issues necessitated him stepping back. Then, signs of a feud between Fritz and Wolfe surfaced, suggested that his reasons for leaving were more than just health-related. Fritz, notably, claimed that he and Wolfe hadn't spoken for two years as of July 2021, and highlighted the fact that Wolfe never reached out after he had to undergo back surgery.

In May of 2023, however, the Davenport, Iowa-based Quad City Times reported that Wolfe visited his former "American Pickers" co-host in the hospital on the Sunday before Memorial Day. News of their meeting came from a friend of Fritz's who asked not to be identified. She recounted how Fritz told her that he wanted to see Wolfe so she set up their reunion. "Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time," she told the news outlet. "Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike."